Ghana striker Jordan Ayew continued his impressive run in pre-season after scoring and assisting in Crystal Palace's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Black Stars forward, who is on the radar of Premier League returnees Leicester City, travelled with the South London club to the United States for their pre-season tour.

Ayew had scored in a friendly against Crawley Town a day before the team left London for America.

Following their arrival, Palace have been involved in a series of activities, including meeting fans of the club.

In their first pre-season friendly, the Eagles tore apart their Premier League rivals Wolves 3-1, with Ayew scoring his side's second after coming on in the second half.

In a video shared on social media, Ayew majestically controlled a long pass from goalkeeper Dean Henderson before firing home for the Eagles.

Compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp had opened the scoring after curling home from outside the box following a poor clearance by the Wolves goalkeeper.

Santiago Bueno pulled one back for Wolves before Ayew served Asher Agbinone with his side's third.

Leicester interested in Ayew

The 32-year-old could leave Selhurst Park this summer after Leicester City showed interest in his services, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Despite his incredible form for Ghana and Palace, the veteran forward is yet to convince Oliver Glasner for consistent game time.

Ayew has been an integral part of the Eagles since joining the club in the summer of 2018 from Swansea City. He has a year left on his current deal with Crystal Palace.

Ghana players shine in pre-season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian players have been very busy in pre-season as they prepare for the upcoming season with their clubs in Europe.

From Mohammed Kudus to Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, several Black Stars players are with their teams in either Asia or America for their pre-season tours.

Kudus is hoping to do better than he did with West Ham last season while Partey has a point to prove after an injury-ravaged campaign.

