The truth about Delonte West's net worth and his rise and fall

Delonte West is a retired professional basketball player who played in the NBA for eight years .

. He also played in the Chinese Basketball Association and the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.

The player earned approximately $16.4 million during his time in the NBA.

during his time in the NBA. Delonte West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.

in 2008. The player has faced several legal issues and made poor financial decisions, leading to a decline in his net worth.

Delonte West's profile summary

Full name Delonte Maurice West Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1983 Age 41 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Saint Joseph’s University Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Caressa Madden Children 2 Profession Former professional basketball player Playing career 2004-2015 Net worth $1,000

What is Delonte West's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Delonte West has an alleged net worth of $1,000 as of 2025. He encountered significant off-court challenges despite earning millions of dollars in the NBA.

West struggled with mental health issues, including a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which, combined with legal troubles and poor financial decisions, resulted in a rapid decline in his net worth.

Delonte West's illustrious NBA career

Delonte West entered the NBA as the 24th overall pick in the 2004 draft, selected by the Boston Celtics. His first season was plagued by injuries, limiting him to 39 games. The following season, he clinched the starting point guard position and became a key player for the Celtics until 2007.

In June 2007, West moved to the Seattle SuperSonics, where he spent part of the 2007–2008 season before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February 2008.

The Cavaliers subsequently traded Delonte West to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but his stint with the team was brief. In late 2010, West inked a one-year deal with his former team, The Boston Celtics. However, the contact came to a sudden stop after a guilty plea to firearms charges.

From December 2011 to October 2012, Delonte was signed as a Dallas Maverick player. After his NBA tenure, he had stints with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League and played overseas in China for teams like the Shanghai Sharks and Fujian Xunxing.

How much did Delonte West make in his career?

During his time in the NBA, the player earned approximately $16.4 million in salary. Delonte West NBA contracts included:

Boston Celtics (2004-2007) : A four-year agreement worth $4.9 million.

: A four-year agreement worth $4.9 million. Cleveland Cavaliers (2008-2010) : A two-year contract totalling $8.1 million.

: A two-year contract totalling $8.1 million. Boston Celtics (2010-2010) : A one-year contract worth $1.07 million.

: A one-year contract worth $1.07 million. Dallas Mavericks (2011-2012): Two consecutive one-year agreements valued at $1.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

Here is a detailed breakdown of Delonte West's career earnings across different seasons:

Season NBA team Salary 2004/05 Boston Celtics $939,480 2005/06 Boston Celtics $1,010,040 2006/07 Boston Celtics $1,080,480 2007/08 Cleveland Cavaliers $1,889,760 2008/09 Cleveland Cavaliers $3,850,000 2009/10 Cleveland Cavaliers $4,254,250 2010/11 Boston Celtics $1,069,509 2011/12 Dallas Mavericks $1,146,337 2012/13 Dallas Mavericks $1,223,166 Total $16,463,022

What is Delonte West diagnosed with?

Delonte West spent half of his career playing with an undiagnosed mental illness, experiencing episodes of mania and depression that disrupted his routines and spending money at a rate that exceeded his earning capacity.

In 2008, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after he lashed out at a referee during a preseason Cavaliers game. This incident occurred after several instances in which he was either checked out, missed practice, or left practice in a state of rage.

Realising he needed a break, the basketball player left the Cavaliers for two weeks and returned to his hometown of Washington, D.C., to seek counselling. Additionally, he started taking meds to stabilise his mood disorder.

Delonte West's legal issues

Another issue that led to the NBA player's downfall was legal issues. On 17 September 2009, Delonte was pulled over on his three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder motorcycle. He informed the officer that he was carrying a handgun in his waistband.

However, upon further search, a firearm was found in a guitar case slung across his back, and another was strapped to his leg. All three firearms were loaded. West was sentenced to eight months of unsupervised home detention, two months of probation, and 40 hours of community service.

In 2016, images emerged of the player panhandling in Maryland, raising concerns about his well-being.

In 2020, a video of West in handcuffs was shared online, showcasing his ongoing challenges. Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, intervened to facilitate West's enrolment in a rehabilitation program.

Despite these efforts, West continued to face challenges. In July 2022, he was seen panhandling once more in Virginia and subsequently arrested on misdemeanour charges. In October 2022, he was arrested for trying to enter a vehicle that was not his.

The former NBA player was taken into custody for breaching the conditions of his previous release and for resisting arrest in June2024. In November 2024, he was taken into custody for trespassing in Fairfax County, Virginia, after he refused to exit an area from which he had been prohibited.

FAQs

Who is Delonte West? He is a former American professional basketball player. How old is Delonte West? The player is 41 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 26 July 1983 in Washington, D.C., United States. Which teams did Delonte West play for in the NBA? He played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks. What was Delonte West's salary in the NBA? The NBA star earned approximately $16.4 million in salary during his NBA tenure. How long was Delonte West's career? He played in the NBA for eight years. What was Delonte West's net worth before and after? From earning an estimated $16.4 million in salary, West's net worth has dropped to approximately $1,000 in 2025. What is Delonte West diagnosed with? In 2008, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Delonte West's net worth reflects the complexities athletes may encounter off the court. His experiences highlight the significance of financial planning and mental health support for professional athletes transitioning to a life beyond athletics.

