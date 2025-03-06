Agya Koo has opened a small provision store in front of his grand mansion in Kwadaso called 'Agya Koo Store'

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A man who walked past the grand edifice took a video of the mansion and the new store with a large sign board in front of it

The actor unveiled the huge edifice in 2023 on his 54th birthday, and it became a topic of discussion online because of its size

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has opened a small provision store in front of his mansion in Kumasi. The store, named Agya Koo Store, is located in front of his residence in Kwadaso Denkyemuoso.

Agya Koo's store in front of his house trends. Photo source: agya_koo

Source: Instagram

A passerby took a video of the mansion and the new store, showing a large signboard in front of it. The sign board had the name of the store engraved on it with some items which are sold in the store colourfully engraved on it.

The video has since gained attention online, with many people commenting on the glaring contrast between the massive house and the small business.

Agya Koo, whose real name is Alex Kofi Adu, unveiled his mansion on June 4, 2023, as part of his 54th birthday celebration. The house, which took 16 years to complete, is one of the biggest celebrity-owned homes in the Ashanti Region.

The mansion features a swimming pool, a water fountain, and intricate glass designs. Aerial views of the property show its large size and luxurious finish.

The actor started building the house in 2007 after acquiring land in Kwadaso Denkyemuoso. He funded the construction through his acting career, music performances, and support from his family.

Agya Koo, the Ghanaian actor. Photo source: agya_koo

Source: Facebook

Agya Koo's store sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_angelmas said:

"Coat of arms plus ammunition warehouse and a shop ..Wow !Way3 ade3."

HENRY commented:

"Heeeerrrrr Asante’s are very smart. He never went to school before oo."

Acoustic fantastic said:

"Agya koo eint u afraid of arm robbers for putting ur name there??🤔🤔hmmm."

eadomakoyaw commented:

"Instead of him using it as ha hotel, look at what he is doing."

Betty Ekua Daniels said:

"Wow, this is life, Agga Koo, you made it a unique masion, and you are not even common in the social Media unless interview is empty drums that make noise. God bless you."

Yesse Theirson Mufasa said:

"This was a waste of resources Let’s be real: a simple building would have been okay."

IbnIddris commented:

"It’s almost 24 years since I knew this house when we relocated to dichemso… since that time i don’t recall seeing even a single person in it before."

_angelmas said:

"Coat of arms plus ammunition warehouse and a shop ..Wow !Way3 ade3."

Old video of Adwoa Safo's mansion surfaces

Adwoa Safo's glorious mansion from 2006 surfaced on social media, and it got many people talking.

The video was from an old interview with media personality Bola Ray, and in it, Adwoa Safo shared details of the mansion.

YEN.com.gh reported that there were numerous luxury vehicles in the compound as well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh