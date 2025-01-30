9 Ghanaian Players Who Retired or Stepped Away from International Duty

Several Ghanaian footballers have stepped away from international duty due to disputes, lack of opportunities, or personal reasons

Others, like Bernard Mensah, permanently walked away, citing unfair treatment and a desire to focus on their club careers

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top nine Ghanaian players who gave up on playing for the Black Stars

Representing the senior national team is every player’s dream.

However, some players have had experiences that made them abandon their aspirations of playing at the international level.

Some players have had experiences that have made them give up on their dreams of playing at the international level. Photos: Issouf Sanogo/Thomas Eisenhuth/Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggested that Thomas Partey was considering boycotting Black Stars matches due to tensions with coach Otto Addo, but their recent meeting in London hints at a reconciliation.

Still, several Ghanaian players, like others before them, have walked away from their national team dreams.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top nine Ghanaian players who gave up on playing for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan

The legendary striker announced his retirement from international football twice. In February 2012, he stepped away after facing heavy criticism for missing a crucial penalty against Zambia in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), per the Guardian.

However, he reversed his decision later that year following an intervention by then Ghanaian president, John Dramani Mahama.

At 33, Gyan once again announced his retirement after being stripped of the Black Stars captaincy ahead of AFCON 2019.

This time, another presidential intervention—by Nana Akufo-Addo—led him to rescind his decision and participate in the tournament.

Ayew Brothers

In February 2013, Andre Ayew, then 23, temporarily retired from international football due to a dispute with Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah.

However, he returned to the squad for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia later that year.

Jordan Ayew also stepped away from the national team after being excluded from Ghana’s squad for AFCON 2013, per Ghanaweb.

However, he, too, made a comeback before the end of the year.

Sulley Muntari

At just 19 years old, Sulley Muntari retired from the Ghanaian national team in August 2004 after being dropped from the U23 squad for the Olympic Games.

However, he quickly reversed his decision a month later and played in the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Born in Germany, Kevin-Prince Boateng decided to retire from international football in November 2011 at the age of 24, citing fatigue from balancing club and national team duties.

However, he made a dramatic return in 2013 as Ghana edged closer to qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Bernard Mensah

In November 2020, Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah retired from the Black Stars at 26, stating his desire to focus on club football.

His decision followed his exclusion from Ghana's squad for crucial matches against Sudan under then-coach CK Akonnor.

Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan shocked many when he announced his retirement from international football in May 2022, citing unfair treatment and discrimination.

Despite making his Black Stars debut in 2012, he only earned 10 caps and never played in a major tournament for Ghana.

Majeed Waris

Although Majeed Waris was part of Ghana’s squad for the 2014 World Cup, he never played in an AFCON tournament. He made his international debut in May 2012, earning 32 caps and scoring four goals.

Following Ghana’s disappointing AFCON campaign, in which he was not selected, Waris took to social media to express his frustration, stating:

“Until we are not scared to do the right things, the value will always be the same.”

Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp, born in England, experienced inconsistent treatment with the Ghana national team.

Since his debut in 2011, he earned 20 caps but was often overlooked for major tournaments.

Despite helping Leicester City win the Premier League in 2016, he was dropped from Ghana’s final squad for the 2014 World Cup after featuring in a friendly against the Netherlands.

Partey helps Arsenal reach UCL last 16

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Thomas Partey made a substitute appearance to aid Arsenal in securing a spot in the Champions League last 16.

The Black Stars midfielder featured for 30 minutes as the Gunners cruised to a dominant victory at the Emirates.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh