The mother of a student of the Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi, who was recently shot by her classmate, has broken her silence

The woman called out the school for its negligence, adding that the school officials had not visited her daughter

Social media users who commented on the video were saddened by the tragedy that had befallen the girl

The mother of Sussie, the Adventist Senior High School female student, recently shot by her schoolmate was enveloped in sorrow as she opened up on the disaster that befell her daughter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of DE GOD SON TV, the mother of the Form 2 student lamented that ever since the incident occurred, the school officials have not visited Sussie to check on her well-being since she got home.

The mother of an SDA SHS student speaks after her daughter got injured by her classmate in school. Photo credit: @De God Son/YouTube

Source: Youtube

She also chided the school authorities for their negligence, wondering how a student could bring a gun to school unnoticed, let alone carry it to class.

The elderly woman called for laws to work so that justice would also be served.

Sussie, an SHS student shot in the eye by her classmate in school. Photo credit: @De God Son/YouTube

Source: Facebook

"They seized my daughter's phone but allowed one student to bring a gun to school. My child is unable to sleep."

Details of Sussie'seye injury

Sussie in the interview said it all happened when her classmate brought a gun to class.

After the teacher left, she engaged in a brief conversation with some of her classmates and placed her head on the table.

While her head was on the table, Sussie heard the boy and his friends murmuring and debating on whether it was a real gun or not. Uninterested in their conversation, she kept her head below.

The guys eventually clogged the gun and pulled the trigger. When they did, she coincidentally raised her head and got shot.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the girl's eye injury

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were left heartbroken over the incident

@okaiboatengkelvin2525 indicated:

"This is the same thing kofi adomahs own she needs a surgery asap please let's gather up and help our sister."

@emmanuelokyere2038 wrote:

"The rich men of our nation, this is where you need to show off. Please come to her aid. We plead."

@mikeasare3750 indicated:

"God of wonders number heal my little sister for us."

@okaiboatengkelvin2525 added:

"I can feel her pains. Ah komfo anokye dea saaaaa oooooh she needs to see a specialist the doctor must be sued this is not the right way for her to say that again Ghana medical consult with a the right optometrist she can see. I have faith that."

Police arrest hostel mate of Joana Yabani

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Tuffour, a student of KNUST has been arrested in connection with Joana D. Yabani's passing.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, February 27, 2025, and was a hostel mate of the deceased.

Yabani, a fourth-year student Biological Science student, was found dead on campus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh