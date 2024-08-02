Black Stars and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus is celebrating his 24th birthday

The Ghana international has been one of the best players in Africa since moving to England

Kudus is preparing with his West Ham United teammates ahead of the upcoming European season

Talismanic Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus turned 24 on August 2, 2024, with the world celebrating the West Ham United star.

Kudus has been Ghana's best player in the last two seasons, scoring the 2024 Player of the Year Award in Accra in June.

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus in action for Ghana, West Ham and former club Ajax. Photo: A;ex Grimm/ Justin Setterfield/ Dean Mouhtaropoulos.

The Black Stars midfielder has had some good moments in his career, especially in the last 12 months, which includes joining English outfit West Ham United.

On the occasion of his 24th birth, YEN.com.gh looks at Kudus' top four moments.

Brace on AFCON debut

Kudus stole the spotlight when he made his first appearance for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations. A half-fit Kudus, who had missed the opening game against Cape Verde at AFCON 2023 opened the scoring for Ghana against Egypt with a fine strike in the first half in Abidjan.

However, the Egyptians levelled after the break before the West Ham star responded again with another beauty. The game ended 2-2, with Kudus winning the Man of the Match.

Brace at the World Cup

The then Ajax player arrived in Qatar, making his first tournament appearance for Ghana at the World Cup. Kudus delivered an assist in the thriller against Portugal in Ghana's opening game.

He then properly announced himself on the global stage with a brace against South Korea as Ghana defeated the Asians.

Hat-trick against Ludogorets

In his final game for former club Ajax, Kudus gave the fans a special treat. The Ghana international bagged a hat-trick as Dutch giants tore apart Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets. Ever since he left, the former champions have not been the same.

West Ham Goal of the Season

Kudus had a way of exciting fans with his dribbling skills, but he also scored some outrageous goals at the London club. His incredible solo strike against Freiburg was voted West Ham's goal of the season as well as Europa League fans best goal. Kudus picked the ball from his own half and blistered his way past three players before converting home.

