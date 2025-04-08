Popular YouTuber MrBeast is facing backlash from Ghanaians over a recent video shot in the Central Region

In the video, MrBeast referred to child slavery in Ghana’s fishing industry while showcasing a philanthropic project

Many Ghanaians have slammed him for portraying the country negatively and exaggerating the child labour situation

Popular American YouTuber, MrBeast, has faced intense criticism from some Ghanaians on social media.

This comes after the famous YouTuber released a video of his philanthropic work in the Central Region of Ghana.

aN American YouTuber, MrBeast, faces backlash in Ghana for portraying the country negatively in a viral video Photo credit: @mrbeast/IG.

In the said video, which was uploaded on his Beast Philanthropy channel, he highlighted efforts to support children in Ghana.

MrBeast also drew attention to the issue of what he described as "child slavery" in Ghana's fishing industry and outlined efforts taken to support victims.

This claim has, however, incurred the wrath of many Ghanaians on social media, as they took him on protecting the country negatively.

According to the Ghanaians who watched the video, the American content creator portrayed Ghana in a poor light with his claims of child slavery in the country.

While they admit that there were issues of child labour in some parts of Ghana, they expressed strong disagreement, chiding him for claiming child slavery exists in the country.

Below are some of the reactions to MrBeast's video.

@Kobby said:

"I love MrBeast but to come to Ghana, just to pick a community like this to show the world is unacceptable. I'm sure there are people suffering in the developed countries as well."

@Nana-akuagreatjoy also said:

"So Mr beast that's all you saw in Ghana at least say some village in Ghana."

@Nas commented:

"I want everyone to know that they lie to those kids and put words in their mouths to say so they can portray the country as a bad one in Ghana is selling slaves. STOP THE LIES.."

@T 𝜢 E 𝜪 also commented:

"The bad part of this is that people are going to think that’s ALL part of Ghana is like this."

@Sparks wrote:

"This is not happening in the entire of Ghana. We appreciate your support to our citizens, but your presentation that all Ghanaian children are suffering is wrong.

@Max, gee also wrote:

"Leave us alone, even in Europe, there's the same a lot of scenarios you guys cannot bring it outside so leave African alone.

Watch the video below:

MrBeast builds medical center in Ghana

The renowned content creator, known in private life as Jimmy Donaldson, was in Ghana to build a surgical centre for the Ghana Make A Difference (GMAD), a Nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and supporting victims of child slavery.

The newly commissioned facility will serve as a free healthcare center for rescued victims of child labour.

While calling on philanthropic individuals and organisations to donate to the GMAD, MrBeast announced that all revenue generated from the philanthropy channel will be directed toward nonprofit initiatives across the world.

MrBeast donates a fully completed surgical center for a community in Ghana. Photo credit: @Beast Philanthropy/Facebook.

MrBeast in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that MrBeast arrived in Ghana in March this year to help fight child labour.

He announced in a social media post that he safely landed in the West African country with his videographer, identified as Tareq.

Many Ghanaians who came across his post thronged the comment section to commend him.

