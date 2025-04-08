Before his Atlético Madrid rise, Partey spent a season at UD Almeria, where he faced Real Madrid in La Liga

The spotlight is on the 13 matches the Black Stars midfielder played against the Spanish giants since 2014/15

Partey’s past experience could be key for the Gunners ahead of their Champions League clash vs. Real Madrid

Thomas Partey, a key midfielder for Arsenal and the Ghanaian national football team, has faced Real Madrid on 13 occasions throughout his career.

Representing clubs such as UD Almeria and Atlético Madrid, Partey was part of some memorable fixtures against the Spanish giants in the past.

This game experience could be critical for Arsenal ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid tonight (April 8).

Arsenal's Thomas Partey gears up for his 14th match against Real Madrid in their Champions League clash on April 8, 2025. Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC and Victor Carretero/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars midfielder was in his element in the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but would have shifted his attention to Europe's premier competition.

YEN.com.gh has looked at his record against Real Madrid ahead of the quarter-final fixture against the Spanish giants tonight, analysing wins, draws, and losses.

Partey’s record vs Real Madrid by numbers

Over the course of his 13 matches against Real Madrid, starting from the 2014/15 season when he was on loan at UD Almeria, Partey has been part of two wins, six draws, and five losses.

This statistic reflects the challenging nature of going up against one of Europe’s most successful clubs.

While he hasn't been able to dominate Real Madrid in terms of victories, Partey’s consistent involvement in these matches highlights his importance to the Premier League side heading into their biggest game of the season.

2016 UEFA Champions League final

One of the most memorable clashes between Partey’s Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid came in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League final.

On May 28, 2016, the fellow capital-based giants faced off against Zinedine Zidane's Galacticos in a match that would go down in history.

After a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time, the match proceeded to penalties. Partey, who had played a pivotal role throughout the tournament, was part of the Atlético squad that was ultimately defeated 5-3 on penalties.

Despite Atlético’s failure to secure the victory, the match was a significant moment in the Ghanaian player's career, and it marked the start of his prominent role in European football.

2016/17 UEFA Champions League semi-finals

In the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season, Atlético Madrid was drawn against Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The first leg, held at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, saw Los Blancos secure a commanding 3-0 win, leaving Atlético with a steep mountain to climb in the second leg at home.

The second leg played at the Vicente Calderón Stadium, saw a spirited Atlético fight-back. They won 2-1, with Partey playing a good role after coming on as a second-half substitute for 34 minutes.

Despite the win, Atlético was unable to overcome the deficit, as Real Madrid advanced to the final on an aggregate score of 4-2.

Partey: looking ahead at 2025 UCL quarter-finals

As Arsenal prepares to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, Partey is expected to feature prominently in the match.

Partey’s prior encounters with Real Madrid may provide him with valuable insight into how to approach this highly anticipated match.

His last competitive outing against the Madridistas ended in a 4-1 Spanish Super Cup final loss on January 12, 2020, but past experience determines future success.

Thomas Partey features in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham at Emirates Stadium on April 1, 2025, in London, England. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

While he has not been able to boast many wins against Madrid in his previous stints, his experience in high-pressure European matches could prove pivotal as Arsenal looks to secure a crucial first-leg advantage.

Arsenal fan wants Thomas Partey statue

YEN.com.gh earlier reported an Arsenal fan wanted a Thomas Partey statue erected at the Emirates Stadium.

The supporter said the Ghanaian midfielder should be honoure if Mikel Arteta's side won the Premier League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh