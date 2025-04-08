Bukayo Saka has sent a strong message to Real Madrid ahead of Arsenal's Champions League tie against Los Blancos

The 23-year-old is banking on Arsenal's home invincibility to help the Gunners beat Madrid on Tuesday night

Aside from that, the Gunners will look back to their 2006 triumph over Madrid as a source of inspiration against Ancelotti's men

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has sounded a confident note ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid, scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, at the Emirates Stadium.

Recently back in action after a spell on the sidelines, the 23-year-old is already setting the tone for what promises to be a high-octane European encounter.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has fired a strong warning to Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League clash. Photos by Sebastian Frej/MB Media and Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

As anticipation builds around this blockbuster tie, Saka believes Mikel Arteta's men have every reason to approach the first leg without fear.

Saka fires warning to Real Madrid

Assessing Arsenal’s readiness, Saka made it clear that the Gunners won’t be overawed by the occasion or the pedigree of their Spanish opponents.

His message was simple: Arsenal have developed a formidable reputation at home—and Madrid should take notice.

“Yeah, 100% [they have things to fear about us]. If you look back, I don’t think we’ve lost a game at the Emirates in the Champions League in about two years," the English international said, as quoted by Football Espana.

"I’m sure they know that. So they need to be ready, because we’re pretty good at the Emirates.”

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in six goals (two assists and four goals) in five matches in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Indeed, the North London outfit has turned their home turf into a fortress in recent European outings.

According to UEFA data, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 16 home matches across UEFA competitions.

That run includes their previous seven UCL quarter-final first legs—none of which ended in defeat.

While Saka acknowledged the attacking firepower Madrid brings to the table, he also highlighted recent vulnerabilities in the Los Blancos' defence.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have shipped eight goals in their last three outings, conceding against Leganes, Real Sociedad, and Valencia.

“We know how good they are and the quality they possess in the final third. We just have to be ready for them, but we have to impose ourselves as well.

"I think we all know what they do, and we watch a lot of their comebacks, and the late wins they have recovered. But hopefully not this tie!”

Saka's comments hint at a side that is not only tactically prepared but mentally resilient—a crucial ingredient in knockout football.

For Saka and his teammates, the message is clear: Real Madrid may have history, but this Gunners side is writing a new chapter—and it starts now.

With momentum on their side, a raucous Emirates crowd behind them, and a growing belief in the squad, Arsenal have every reason to dream big.

Arsenal to benefit from Ancelotti's biggest flaw?

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Carlo Ancelotti’s remarkable legacy in the Champions League, where he boasts five titles to his name.

Despite his glittering résumé, the seasoned Italian tactician has experienced a notable shortcoming in his three-decade-long managerial journey across Europe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh