The game ended in a pulsating goalless draw at the Centro Deportivo Choquenza stadium

The 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup will begin on August 31, 2024, in Bogota

The female U20 team of Ghana, the Black Princesses engaged their Mexican counterparts in a friendly in Colombia on Thursday.

The West African nation and the North Americans are both preparing for the World Cup in Colombia, which begins on August 31, 2024.

In a feisty contested game, the match ended with both sides failing to score despite producing an entertaining spectacle.

The game which was played at the Centro Deportivo Choquenza saw the Mexicans produce the earliest chance but failed to convert, as reported by Ghana FA.

Just before half-time, Ghana had the opportunity to open the scoring but Salamatu Abdulai could not make it count.

The game gathered momentum in the second half with both teams creating good chances while also maintaining a solid defensive organisation.

The game was a good exercise for Ghana and Mexico ahead of the start of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The Black Princesses will begin their tournament with a game against Austria on September 2 before facing Japan and New Zealand in subsequent Group E matches.

Black Princesses eye knockout stages

The Ghana U20 female team has never gone beyond the group stage at the World Cup despite making eleven consecutive appearances.

Coach Yussif Basigi hopes his team will break the jinx in Colombia on their seventh attempt.

"I know Ghanaians are expecting us to go beyond the group stage, that is a paramount expectation. We also have it in mind," he said, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"I was there [in the past] and it didn't work...For now, I would say we have gotten support from the FA and the ministry for our training sessions.

"So the expectation from Ghanaians is also what we are expecting; to go beyond the group stage before we can think of any other thing."

Black Princesses arrive in Colombia for World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Princesses of Ghana were given a rousing welcome following their arrival in Colombia ahead of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The Ghana U20 female team touched down at the El Dorado International Airport on Wednesday evening, a day after leaving the shores of the country.

Ghana is making a seventh successive appearance at the U20 Women's World Cup and will hope to make a significant mark at the 2024 edition in Bogota.

