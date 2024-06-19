Sports journalist Saddick Adams has opened up about the viral reports on the sale of some houses belonging to former Black Stars player Michael Essien

Saddick Adams, in a viral video, stated the Ghanaian player is not broke as has widely been reported in the media

He further asserted that the said houses in question are in the custody of the wife of the former Chelsea player

Renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams has provided further details regarding the sale of properties owned by former Black Stars player Michael Essien.

In an online video, Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, countered various reports suggesting that the former Black Stars midfielder is broke.

According to him, Essien owns more houses in Europe, and the ones in question are no longer in Michael Essien's custody but his wife's.

He clarified that Michael Essien acquired these houses through mortgages, and due to the inability to keep up with the associated costs, the properties are set to be seized.

This financial strain has necessitated the auctioning of the houses to manage the debts effectively.

Netizens react to video of Sports Obama clarifying details about former Michael Essien

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the video.

@DK Appiah wrote:

"$20 million dollar House in a 3rd developing country?? How much is a house in the Hamptons."

@akwasimensah1591 wrote:

"There is no 10mil dollar house in Ghana."

@TRUTH wrote:

"No house is worth even 1 million dollar in Ghana. Most of these houses are just overpriced!!"

@_Brisco_ wrote:

"How much Ronaldo and Messi dey buy demma house sef?"

Court orders the sale of Michael Essien's mansions

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football veteran Michael Essien is set to lose two of his mansions at East Legon and Trassaco.

The Daily Guide reported that the commercial division of a Ghanaian High Court ordered for the mansions to be put up for auction.

The report sparked a frenzy online as fans expressed their concerns about the beloved Ghanaian football star.

