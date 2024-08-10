Global site navigation

5 of the Best Community Shield Games in History as Man United Take On Man City
Football

5 of the Best Community Shield Games in History as Man United Take On Man City

by  Isaac Darko 3 min read
  • English football's annual curtain-raiser will be held under the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium this Saturday afternoon
  • Rivals Manchester City and Manchester United clash for the chance to lift the 102nd Community Shield
  • As excitement grows, YEN.com.gh looks back at five of the most memorable Community Shield encounters

Manchester City and Manchester United face off in the 2024 Community Shield this weekend, as the Premier League and FA Cup champions go head-to-head at Wembley.

Whether you see it as a glamorized friendly or the first silverware of the new season, the Community Shield often serves as the perfect curtain-raiser for the upcoming league campaign.

Luis Nani rounds goalkeeper Joe Hart to score for Manchester United against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2011. Photo by Ian Walton.
Source: Getty Images

As anticipation builds, YEN.com.gh revisits five of the most memorable Community Shield clashes:

Five Memorable Community Shield Matches

Wolves 4-4 West Brom – 1954

In a thrilling Black Country derby, Wolves and West Brom battled to a 4-4 draw.

Wolves initially took a 2-0 lead through Roy Swinbourne and Norman Deeley.

West Brom fought back with Ronnie Allen’s quick-fire brace, but Wolves regained their advantage with a second goal from Swinbourne and a strike from Johnny Hancocks.

Reg Ryan’s goal brought West Brom closer, and Allen’s hat-trick goal secured the Shield’s second-ever shared outcome.

Leeds 4-3 Liverpool – 1992

The inaugural Premier League season kicked off with a classic encounter as Leeds defeated Liverpool 4-3.

Eric Cantona shone for Leeds, scoring a hat-trick that included a low finish and a header from a Bruce Grobbelaar mistake.

Liverpool fought back with goals from Ian Rush and Dean Saunders, but Leeds held on despite a late own goal by Gordon Strachan.

Manchester United 4-0 Newcastle – 1996

In a display of dominance, Manchester United overwhelmed Newcastle 4-0.

After Newcastle’s dramatic title collapse the previous season, Manchester United showcased their prowess with goals from Eric Cantona, Nicky, David Beckham, and Roy Keane, securing an emphatic victory.

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea – 2006

Liverpool edged Chelsea in a fiercely contested match at the Millennium Stadium.

John Arne Riise scored a beautiful long-range goal, and despite a debut equaliser from Chelsea’s Andriy Shevchenko, Peter Crouch’s header secured the trophy for Liverpool.

Manchester United 3-2 Manchester City – 2011

In a dramatic encounter, Manchester United staged a comeback to defeat Manchester City 3-2.

City initially led with goals from Joleon Lescott and Edin Dzeko, but United responded with Chris Smalling and Nani scoring to level the game.

Nani’s late goal sealed the win and the Community Shield for United.

Guardiola continues to admire Rodrygo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Rodrygo Goes remains a ‘dream signing’ for City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions are preparing to sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and may seek a replacement for the Argentine international.

City is considering several potential targets, including Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Rodrygo is also on their list, and the Real Madrid attacker is reportedly a favourite of Guardiola.

