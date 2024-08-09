Arsenal have been tipped to win the 2024/25 Premier League crown ahead of four-time defending champions Manchester City

Michael Owen, a former Liverpool and Man United star, believes the Gunners will end City's dominance this term

The Gunners will begin their quest to end their Premier League drought against Wolves on Saturday, August 17

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen has shared his thoughts on which club could clinch the Premier League title in the 2024/25 season.

Now a seasoned pundit, Owen made a surprising prediction by overlooking Manchester City, the four-time defending champions, and instead placing his confidence in Arsenal.

Arsenal have been backed to end Manchester City's stranglehold of the Premier League this season. Photos by Visionhaus and Marc Atkins.

Ex-Liverpool star backs Arsenal to win 2024/25 Premier League title

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner sees Arsenal as the primary contenders for this season's English top-flight crown.

The Gunners have come agonisingly close to ending their long title drought in recent years.

Two seasons ago, they squandered an eight-point lead, allowing Pep Guardiola's City to overtake them in the final stretch, per Sky Sports.

Last season, despite pushing the title race to the last day, Mikel Arteta's charges fell short once again as City emerged victorious.

However, heading into the new campaign, Owen is convinced that Arsenal is poised to finally break their title curse.

He anticipates that City, a team that hasn’t finished outside the top two in the past seven years, might experience a significant dip in form.

The 44-year-old even predicts that the defending Premier League champions could finish as low as fourth, marking the worst league finish in Guardiola's illustrious managerial career.

Reflecting on the upcoming season, Owen remarked as quoted by Tribuna, "I considered Newcastle United, but Aston Villa seems solid and continues to improve."

"If Manchester City doesn't win, they might actually fall off a bit. If City isn’t in the race after 10 games, their focus could shift elsewhere.

"I believe we could see a big surprise this season. My prediction is Arsenal first, Liverpool second, Aston Villa third, and Man City fourth."

Arsenal coach uses unconventional tactics to toughen his side

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mikel Arteta employed an unconventional tactic to toughen his squad's mindset.

The 42-year-old coach secretly arranged for professional pickpockets to attend a team dinner, catching the players off guard.

This exercise aimed to drive home three essential principles: always being vigilant, staying alert, and remaining prepared for anything.

