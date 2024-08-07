Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has made his return to the Champions League, but it didn't go smoothly

Mourinho received a yellow card early as his new club, Fenerbahce, suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Lille in the Champions League qualifying first leg

The Special One will need to orchestrate a comeback in the second leg to keep Fenerbahce’s Champions League qualification hopes alive

Jose Mourinho has returned to the Champions League and found himself in the referee's notebook, receiving a yellow card within just ten minutes.

The Portuguese tactician was cautioned with a yellow card just ten minutes into Fenerbahce’s 2-1 loss to Lille in the qualifying first leg.

Jose Mourinho could not believe it after getting booked inside ten minutes

The Special One received the card from the quick-to-book referee Istvan Kovacs, who is known for his strict officiating, Talk Sport reported.

This caution came after Mourinho reacted angrily to a booking given to former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko.

Kovacs, who had a controversial stint at Euro 2024, was sent home early after issuing a record 18 cards in a single tournament.

Mourinho's frustration was compounded moments later when Lille's Tiago Santos delivered a cross that deflected off Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde into the net, giving Lille a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Although Irfan Kahveci scored a brilliant free-kick to level the score in the 79th minute, Lille secured the upper hand with Edon Zhegrova's injury-time winner.

What's next for Mourinho's Fenerbahce?

According to Super Sport, Fenerbahce now face a tough challenge in the second leg to overturn the deficit and secure their spot in the group stage.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the Champions League group stage play-offs, where they will face either Slavia Prague or Union Saint-Gilloise.

Mourinho signs African star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mourinho has welcomed the arrival of Youssef En-Nesyri to Fenerbahce ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The Moroccan international has moved to the Turkish club from Spanish outfit Sevilla.

The 27-year-old striker had been on the radar of the Italian side AS Roma for some time now, but it is a done deal for Fenerbahce.

