Otto Addo Sends Ruthless Message to Azi-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott

In a bold and surprising decision, Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, named local goalkeeper Benjamin Asare as the starting goalkeeper for the two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, sending a clear message to the more experienced Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

The decision to choose Asare over more experienced and foreign-based keepers, Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, has sparked significant conversation and is being viewed as a turning point in Ghana’s footballing future.

Otto Addo has sent a clear message to Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacot following the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Image credit:.Dale MacMillan/Soccrates, Sebastian Frej/MB Media, Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

This move comes in the wake of impressive performances from the Black Stars in their recent victories against Chad and Madagascar, where they triumphed 5-0 and 3-0 respectively, securing a crucial five-point lead at the top of African qualifying Group I.

A ruthless yet calculated decision

Otto Addo’s decision to hand the starting goalkeeper role to Asare, a player who plies his trade in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak, marks a significant shift in the Black Stars' strategy. While the selection of foreign-based players like Wollacott and Ati-Zigi had been the norm for previous international fixtures, Addo has instead opted for the local keeper based on his superior performances in training.

This is a bold decision at the Black Stars that have traditionally favored its overseas-based players.

Benjamin Asare started for the Black Stars in the Madagascar 0 Ghana 3 World Cup qualifier on March 24, 2025 in Al Hoceima, Morocco. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

In his post-match presser, attended by Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, following the 5-0 victory over Chad last Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo explained why he installed Benjamin Asare as Ghana's No.1 keeper.

"We watched a lot of games of the three keepers, and also their training with the team. But Asare did a little better in training and that is why we started him." Otto Addo said.

This frank admission is a clear message to both Wollacott and Ati-Zigi, that hey must step up their game if they hope to reclaim the number one spot.

The decision is not just about Asare’s past performances; it is about his present form and his ability to integrate into the Black Stars’ squad seamlessly. Addo’s assessment of the three keepers, which placed emphasis on training performances, highlights the importance of current form and cohesion within the team.

Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak warming up ahead of the Madagascar vs Ghana World Cup qualifier on March 24, 2025 in Morocco. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

For the Ghana technical boss, the goalkeeping spot is not simply about experience but about which player is most in sync with the team’s needs and tactics, and the Hearts of Oak custodian excelled on that score.

The impact of Asare’s selection

Asare’s selection comes at a critical time in Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign after the Black Stars failed to qualify to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. With Ghana sitting atop Group I after their convincing victories over Chad and Madagascar, the decision to stick with the goalkeeper who has impressed in training speaks volumes about Addo’s approach to maintaining a winning momentum.

The team’s success is not solely down to the goalkeeper, but a solid defensive foundation is key to any successful campaign, especially in the high-stakes World Cup qualifiers, and here credit goes to the likes of Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, and Kingsley Schindler.

Asare's two clean sheets

The ex-Great Olympics man's clean sheets in these games have contributed to Ghana's strong defensive record in the World Cup qualifiers. His ability to command the box and make crucial saves when needed has not gone unnoticed. With the Black Stars now five points clear at the top of their group, the team is well on track to secure qualification for the next World Cup, and Asare’s continued performances could play a key role in ensuring that success.

A credible challenge for Wollacott and Ati-Zigi

Otto Addo’s decision to go with Asare has put the other goalkeepers, Wollacott and Ati-Zigi, on notice. Both players, who are based in Europe, have been mainstays in the Black Stars’ lineup for some time. Wollacott, 11 caps for Ghana, who currently plays for Crawley Town in England, was the starting goalkeeper for Ghana in previous qualifiers, while Ati-Zigi with 26 senior international games, who plays for St. Gallen in Switzerland, has also been a regular fixture.

However, neither player was able to outshine Benjamin Asare in training, leading to their exclusion from the starting role in these key qualifiers.

For both Wollacott and Ati-Zigi, Addo’s decision is a challenge that will require them to raise their game if they wish to reclaim the starting spot. They now have to prove that they can not only match Asare’s performances but also surpass them.

This increased competition within the squad will ultimately benefit the Black Stars, as it fosters a higher level of accountability and intensity in training. The battle for the goalkeeper’s spot will be fierce, and it will keep all three players on their toes.

Ghana starting lineup against Madagascar

