Ghanaian teenage prodigy Vincent Mobilla is currently undergoing training with English giants Chelsea

The 16-year-old has caught the eyes of the Blues following impressive performances with Samba Stars Academy in Ghana

This trial represents a pivotal moment for Mobilla as he looks forward to a possible move to Europe

Ghanaian midfielder Vincent Mobilla has been invited by English giants Chelsea to train with the youth team.

The 16-year-old's outstanding performances have attracted the attention of the two-time Champions League winners, who are giving him an opportunity to demonstrate his talent at the club.

Ghanaian prodigy Vincent Mobilla has begun training with Chelsea FC's youth team. Photo: @SambastarsAcad.

Source: Twitter

Mobilla, who plies his trade with Samba Stars Academy in Ghana, has garnered attention with his impressive performances.

According to Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano, the teenager has begun training with Chelsea and could secure a spot on the club’s youth team if he impresses the technical staff.

The talented midfielder has recently showcased glimpses of his potential and is expected to reach greater heights in his football career.

Renowned for his dynamic attacking play, exceptional passing vision, and relentless defensive abilities, Mobilla is expected to thrive at Chelsea.

Mobilla’s training period with Chelsea offers him a chance to potentially earn a place to ply his trade in England.

The versatile midfielder is regarded as a promising talent with the potential to make a significant impact at the club.

This opportunity follows a similar trial for another Ghanaian teenager, Fatawu Ganiwu, who also showcased his skills at Chelsea, per Football Ghana.

The club’s focus on young global talents underscores their commitment to investing in future stars.

Mikel relishes Chelsea days

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mikel, who recently visited the training facilities of his former club, relived the day he was unveiled as a Chelsea player at Cobham.

The Blues fought a long battle against Manchester United to win the race to sign the highly-rated teenager after he starred at the 2005 FIFA I20 World Cup in the Netherlands.

He played under nine managers, excluding interim bosses, before he left the club in 2017 after a spat with new manager Antonio Conte over his involvement with the national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh