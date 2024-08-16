Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up about his other hidden sports talents

The Arsenal defensive midfielder could have represented Ghana if he was not a footballer

Partey is eager to get started in the new English Premier League season after a successful pre-season

Thomas Partey has opened up on his hidden talent should he be selected to represent Ghana at the Olympics in any other sport apart from football.

The Arsenal midfielder is preparing with his teammates ahead of the start of the new English Premier League season, which begins on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Partey enjoyed his first complete pre-season with the Gunners and looks set for the start of the new campaign.

Thomas Partey ready for new English Premier League season with Arsenal. Photo: Twitter/ @_owurakuampofo/ Instagram: Thomas Partey.

Source: Twitter

During the team's media activities before the campaign commences, players were asked about the sport they could comfortably participate in.

In a video shared on social media, the midfielder who was struggling to find the name of the event shared that he could have won gold in Discus.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder left his teammates laughing during the session.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will begin their campaign with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The London club have come close twice in the last two season, only to be beaten to the ultimate by Manchester City.

Thomas Partey ready for new campaign

Partey will be hoping to stay injury-free ahead of the new season, having battled niggling knocks since joining the Gunners.

However, his presence in the Arsenal team has been immense in their recent performances, helping the club secure UEFA Champions League qualification in back-to-back seasons.

"Looking forward to this new season," he wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old is expected to play a huge role in the Emirates' outfit campaign this season.

Thomas Partey wins Emirates Cup with Arsenal

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey proved once again how important he will be for Arsenal ahead of the upcoming season after a Man of the Match display in the final pre-season game against Olympique Lyonnais.

The 31-year-old excelled in the heart of midfield as the Gunners strolled to a 2-0 victory to win the Emirates Cup.

Partey started alongside Declan Rice in midfield as the English giants dominated the French outfit, netting twice in the first half through defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh