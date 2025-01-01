Prophet Nigel Gaisie has released a striking prophecy about the Black Stars and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Despite enduring a difficult 2024, the Black Stars would be hopeful of securing a spot in next year's competition

The 2026 Mundial, which will be hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, has been deemed a life-transforming moment

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has made a bold declaration regarding Ghana's national football team.

Speaking during the 31st-night crossover service, the renowned cleric shared a vision about the Black Stars’ future, asserting that they will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie's Black Stars prophecy

In his address, Prophet Nigel emphasised that God had revealed this outcome, even amid Ghana’s current struggles on the football stage.

“I’m happy the Sports Minister [Mustapha Usif] is here. The Lord told me that Ghana will qualify for the World Cup.

"I saw the Ghana Black Stars in the next World Cup,” he proclaimed, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Black Stars' 2024 performance in retrospect

The prophecy comes after a challenging period for Ghana’s senior men's football team.

Their 2024 campaign was marred by poor performances, managing only two victories throughout the year, per ESPN.

The team’s struggles were highlighted by their failure to secure a spot in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Finishing at the bottom of their qualifying group, they failed to register a single win and netted just three goals across the series.

2026 World Cup hopes still alive

Despite these setbacks, the Black Stars’ performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers have kept their hopes alive.

Ghana’s two victories last year came in this campaign, securing wins against Mali and the Central African Republic.

These results leave them tied with Comoros on nine points at the top of their group after four matches.

The qualification race continues in March, with crucial encounters against Chad and Madagascar.

Success in these fixtures could solidify Ghana’s chances of returning to the global stage after a turbulent few years.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy track record

Prophet Nigel is no stranger to bold predictions.

According to Asaase Radio, his reputation soared after his chilling prophecy about the late dancehall star Ebony Reigns, who tragically passed in a car accident, came true in 2018.

Beyond football, the renowned cleric made numerous predictions on New Year's Eve, including forewarnings about security threats in Ghana on January 7, 8, and 9 and extreme weather conditions in Europe during 2025.

A nation awaits

With Ghana’s football fans eager for redemption after a challenging year, Prophet Nigel’s prediction offers a glimmer of hope.

While the Black Stars face an uphill task, the team’s recent victories in World Cup qualifiers demonstrate that a turnaround is possible.

For now, the nation holds its breath, awaiting March’s decisive fixtures.

