Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has reacted to the goal he conceded against Thomas Partey

The Ghana international netted from distance as Arsenal defeated Aston Villa at the Villa Park

Arsenal maintained their winning start to the season with back-to-back victories in the EPL

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez has described Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey as one of the best midfielders in the world after his goal handed Arsenal victory at Aston Villa.

Partey's long-range drive blinded Martinez enroute to ending at the back of the net as the Gunners continued their winning start to the season.

The Black Stars midfielder also produced a solid midfield performance to deny Villa after effectively playing their swashbuckling football.

Thomas Partey celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Aston Villa. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to Partey's goal, Martinez said during the post-match presser, as quoted by 3 News:

"I tried my best to save it. I didn’t know it was a shot from Partey until I raised my head after the ball went in. He’s one of the best midfielders in the league."

Partey has been a key figure at the Emirates since joining the Gunners in the summer of 2020.

He is expected to play a pivotal role should Arsenal stand a chance of wrestling the title away from Manchester City. Partey has already made two appearances and netted a goal for Arsenal, per Transfermarkt.

Partey shows up in big games

Having lost to Aston Villa home and away last season, Arsenal were travelling to the Villa Park with revenge on their minds.

Partey had missed one of the two matches they lost to Villa and was only a second half substitute in the other.

His presence was a huge factor for Arsenal as he nullified the Villa midfield with his disruptive work in the heart of midfield.

Partey reacts after Aston Villa win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed delight after scoring in Arsenal's victory over Aston Villa on matchday 2 of the English Premier League.

The Gunners maintained their hundred percent start to the season with an important victory on the road.

Having laboured for most part of the game, the visitors broke the deadlock through second-half substitute Leandro Trossard.

Source: YEN.com.gh