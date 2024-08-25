Black Stars winger Ernest Nuamah has suffered an injury blow in France ahead of the AFCON qualifiers

The Olympique Lyonnais player hobbled off after 18 minutes in the game against AS Monaco

The Black Stars will face Angola and Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah is set to face time on the sidelines after picking up an injury during the Ligue 1 game between Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The 20-year-old forward was forced off after 18 minutes following the knock and had to be replaced by summer signing Georges Mikautadze.

It is yet to be known the extent of the injury with just two weeks to Ghana's opening 2025 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

Ernest Nuamah in action for Olympique Lyonnais against AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1. Photo: Loic Baratoux/FEP/Icon Sport.

Source: Getty Images

Nuamah is expected to undergo a scan to determine the seriousness of the injury as he races against time for the international break.

Following his withdrawal, Lyon, who were host to Monaco suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Groupama Stadium.

Eliesse Ben Seghir opened the scoring for the visitors after the hour mark before Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara sealed victory with ten minutes remaining, per Sky Sports.

Nuamah's compatriot, Mohammed Salisu made a huge impact in the game as Monaco returned home with three points.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined Lyon on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window, as reported by Reuters.

Nuamah's injury big blow to Ghana

The Olympique Lyon forward has been a key player for the Black Stars in recent times, scoring in the World Cup qualifiers in Bamako against Mali.

He also made a great impact after coming off the bench in the game against the Central African Republic in Kumasi as the Ghana won the match in a seven-goal thriller.

Ghana will face Angola on September 5 before travelling to Niger on September 9.

Partey's Arsenal beat Nuamah's Lyon

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey proved once again how important he will be for Arsenal ahead of the upcoming season after a Man of the Match display in the final pre-season game against Olympique Lyonnais.

The 31-year-old excelled in the heart of midfield as the Gunners strolled to a 2-0 victory to win the Emirates Cup.

Partey started alongside Declan Rice in midfield as the English giants dominated the French outfit, netting twice in the first half through defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh