Mohammed Kudus joined English Premier League outfit West Ham United exactly a year ago

The Black Stars midfielder has been a key figure for the Hammers since signing from Ajax

The Hammers have shared the highlights of his best moments in celebration of his anniversary

West Ham United have taken to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus signed the dotted lines to join the Hammers exactly a year ago after agreeing to leave Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

The 24-year-old was an instant hit for the London club in his first season becoming a fan favourite.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring in West Ham's game against Freiburg. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, the English club compiled some of his best moments in the West Ham jersey and shared with their millions of followers.

It was also a show of appreciation from the club after his dazzling performances in the league and Europe.

In his debut campaign, Kudus netted 14 goals and delivered six assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Following a remarkable club, clubs in England and Saudi Arabia showed interest in the player but the Black Stars midfielder decided to stay with the Hammers.

He is also having a fine start to the campaign, starring in the matches against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Kudus eyes another good season

Having enjoyed a good debut season, the Right to Dream Academy product reiterated his desire to exceed his past season performance.

“Setting the standard is not as difficult as maintaining it,” he told The Athletic via NY Times. “The way my first season went, the expectations are even higher now. It’s going to be even tougher, because now everybody knows me in the league — defenders and players around me. That’s why I have to raise my level and keep up the consistency.

“I’m still far from my top abilities and what I can achieve in the league. The first season was just the beginning.”

Kudus rated above Vinicius Jr

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana midfielder Charles Asampong Taylor insists Mohammed Kudus is a far better player than Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Both players had an outstanding campaign last season with the Brazilian leading Los Blancos to La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumph while Kudus ended the season trophyless.

Despite Vini Jr's achievement, Charles Taylor, who played for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, picked the Hammers star over the Brazilian.

