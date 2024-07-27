Jordan Ayew found the back of the net as Crystal Palace smashed lower-tier side Crawley Town in a pre-season friendly

The deputy Black Stars captain lasted 30 minutes in the game as the Eagles fine-tuned their preparations for the new season

Ayew, son of the maestro Abedi Ayew Pele, would hope to continue his fine goal-scoring streak as the 2024/25 term beckons

Jordan Ayew opened his goal-scoring account in pre-season for Crystal Palace as the Premier League side crushed League One outfit Crawley.

The Ghanaian forward, now in his seventh season with the Eagles, came off the bench to net Palace's fifth goal in a 6-3 victory on Saturday, July 27.

Jordan Ayew netted a goal in Crystal Palace's second pre-season match against League One side Crawley. Photos by Crystal Pix/MB Media and Steve Bardens.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew climbs off the bench to score in pre-season

After missing his side's pre-season opener against Charlton, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Ayew was unleashed in the second half of this match.

The 32-year-old, who was substituted for American defender Chris Richards just past the hour mark, didn't take long to make an impact.

Ayew latched onto a through pass from Jeffrey Schlupp with his first touch, but Crawley's goalkeeper blocked his initial shot.

However, he quickly capitalised on the rebound, coolly slotting the ball into an open net. He opted for a mute celebration after his goal.

Schlupp, Ayew's Ghanaian compatriot, put the icing on the cake by scoring the sixth and final goal, securing Palace's first win of the pre-season.

What's next for Jordan Ayew and Crystal Palace?

After a comprehensive victory over Crawley, Jordan and his Crystal Palace teammates are gearing up for a summer trip to the United States.

We Are Palace reports that their American tour kicks off with a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 1 in Annapolis, followed by a clash with Mohammed Kudus's West Ham United in Florida 48 hours later.

The South London team will conclude their pre-season preparations with a final showdown against French side Nantes on August 11 at Selhurst Park, a week before their Premier League opener against Brentford.

Jordan Ayew nets Ghana's first hattrick since 2017

In a related article, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew netted Ghana's first hat-trick in seven years during their match against the Central African Republic last month.

Ayew's trio of goals helped the Black Stars overturn a 2-1 deficit to secure a 4-3 victory, enhancing Ghana's prospects for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This marked Ayew's second career hat-trick for the national team, following his treble against South Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly in 2014.

