Tariq Lamptey ends goal drought as Brighton share spoils with Leicester

Ghana international Lariq Lamptey was on target for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Stars defender curled a superb left-footed strike into the top left corner from just outside the box, giving Brighton the lead going into the break.

Tariq Lamptey has scored in the Premier League for the first time in four years. Photo: Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

Brighton doubled their lead with 10 minutes remaining as Yankuba Minteh chased down Mats Wieffer's long ball, twisted the Leicester defence inside and out, and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

Leicester, who looked out of the game after the second goal, instantly got their way back into the match, thanks to Jamie Vardy.

Just minutes later, the Foxes levelled out of nowhere after Decordova-Reid placed the ball into the empty net in stoppage time.

Tariq Lamptey scores first Premier League goal since 2020

Having not found the back of the net in four years, the Ghanaian international right-back is finally among the goals again after opening the scoring for Brighton.

The former Chelsea academy graduate, who arrived on the South Coast in the summer of 2019, last scored for the Seagulls during the 2020-21 campaign in a November clash with Tottenham.

Despite multiple injury issues across his career, Lamptey has a chance to re-establish himself at the Amex under new boss Fabian Hürzeler.

His sweet strike may go a long way in helping him achieve just that.

Tariq Lamptey speaks in British accent

Tariq Lamptey impressed Ghanaians with the way he spoke and the accent he used when he was in the country.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tariq Lamptey's interview took place in the studios of local media giant Citi FM.

The footballer spoke in a thick British accent, which wowed many Ghanaians. The ladies were especially impressed.

Source: YEN.com.gh