Wayoosi, in a video, advised Ghanaians against involving their political affiliations in their daily activities

The veteran Kumawood actor shared that his associate was allegedly kicked out of the plush Rock City hotel for wearing an NDC scarf

Wayoosi warned Ghanaians against wearing attire with political colours to hotels or public buildings

Popular Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has advised Ghanaians against involving their political affiliations in their daily activities.

Wayoosi speaks after the Rock City hotel allegedly kicks out his friend for wearing an NDC scarf. Photo source: @wayoosiwayoosi

Source: TikTok

The veteran actor Wayoosi took to his official TikTok page to share a story about an associate named Don 77, who resides at Anyinam, the capital of the Atiwa East District, located in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Wayoosi noted that his associate called him and shared his plans to travel to the Kwahu-Nkwatia mountains to prepare for the annual Easter celebrations that would happen during April.

The Kumawood actor said his associate immediately contacted and informed him that he had been allegedly kicked out of the plush Rock City Hotel in the mountains, which is owned by the Member of Parliament of the Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong, after he wore an NDC headscarf there.

The MP is one of the top executives of the main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and previously served as the Minister of Interior and Minister of Food and Agriculture during former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's eight-year term in office.

Due to the alleged incident, Wayoosi advised Ghanaians against wearing attire with political colours to hotels or public buildings, as they could be denied access because of their affiliations.

The Kumawood actor noted that due to his associate getting kicked out of the Rock City Hotel, he also could not travel and lodge with him for the Easter celebrations.

Kumawood actor Wayoosi with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: @official.wayoosi and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Wayoosi was among numerous Kumawood stars including Wayoosi, Big Akwes, Mr Beautiful, Mercy Asiedu, Michael Afranie, Kala Kumasi and Christiana Awuni who became staunch supporters of the New Democratic Congress and played instrumental roles in amassing massive support for the party and President John Dramani Mahama in the Ashanti Region during the December 2024 general elections.

The Kumawood actor, who rose to prominence for starring in multiple movies with fellow veteran and NPP supporter Agya Koo, composed a campaign song for the National Democratic Congress and President John Mahama.

Wayoosi was formerly a strong sympathiser of the NPP, but he decided to switch camps and join the NDC after President Mahama provided him the financial support he needed during his battle with kidney failure a few years ago.

Before the elections, he appeared on several media platforms and praised Mahama’s 24-hour policy. He also expressed admiration for the developmental projects that were initiated during President Mahama's first tenure as the head of state, including the construction of markets, schools, and other infrastructure.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh