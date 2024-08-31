Lamine Yamal produced a magical moment reminiscent of Lionel Messi during Barcelona's win against Vallecano

The 17-year-old has produced a goal or assist in each of his first four La Liga matches this campaign

His performances have established him as one of the most exciting young talents in European football

Lamine Yamal has been on fire since the start of the 2024/25 season, consistently showcasing his immense talent.

On Saturday, August 31, the 17-year-old continued his exceptional form as Barcelona maintained their impressive run in La Liga with a thumping 7-0 win.

Lamine Yamal channelled his inner Lionel Messi by producing a sumptuous assist to Robert Lewandowski. Photos by Megan Briggs and Quality Sport Images.

In the match against Valladolid, Yamal delivered a masterclass reminiscent of Lionel Messi, providing a stunning assist to Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona, having won consecutive 2-1 matches in their previous three matches, was eager to extend its winning streak against the newly promoted side.

Hansi Flick's men started the game with intent, and it didn't take long for them to break the deadlock.

Brazilian forward Raphinha capitalised on a precise pass from Pau Cubarsi, scoring in the 20th minute to put Barcelona ahead, per Barca Universal.

His early strike set the stage for a dominant performance by the home side, who pressed relentlessly in search of a second goal.

Lamine Yamal produces Messi-esque assist to Lewandowski

Their efforts were rewarded when Yamal and Lewandowski combined brilliantly for the second time in four matches.

Yamal, who played a pivotal role in Spain's triumph at the 2024 European Championship, showcased his vision and technical prowess with a long, perfectly weighted pass from near the halfway line.

Lewandowski expertly controlled the ball before driving it home with an unstoppable shot, doubling Barcelona's lead.

The goal marked the Polish striker's fourth of the season in as many games, underscoring his enduring goal-scoring prowess despite being well into his 30s.

For Yamal, the assist was his third direct goal contribution of the campaign, adding to his tally of two assists and a goal in just four appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Lamine Yamal opens goal account against Athletic Club

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal opened his goal account for the 2024/25 season with a stunning strike against Athletic Club.

The goal, a blend of precision and power, sets the stage for what could be a defining season for the young talent.

Having already dazzled the football world with his remarkable performances during Spain's victorious European Championship run, Yamal quickly made his presence felt at the club level.

