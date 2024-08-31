Antoine Semenyo played a crucial role in Bournemouth's first victory of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign

Semenyo's side were down by two goals as at the 87th minute, but his goal led to a 3-2 come-from-behind win

The 24-year-old would turn his attention to international football, hoping to help Ghana in their 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Antoine Semenyo emerged as the game-changer for AFC Bournemouth in their remarkable comeback victory against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian forward, who has stepped up as Bournemouth's main attacking threat following Dominic Solanke's departure, demonstrated his importance by spearheading the Cherries' resurgence.

Bournemouth climb from behind to beat Everton

According to the Mirror, Everton initially took control of the match with goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, giving the Toffees a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead.

As the game neared its conclusion, Bournemouth appeared to be heading toward another disappointing result.

Semenyo spurs Bournemouth to victory

However, with just three minutes remaining in regular time, Semenyo pounced on an opportunity, scoring from close range to halve the deficit and breathe life back into his side.

Semenyo's crucial goal shifted the momentum entirely, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Lewis Cook found the back of the net, converting a pass from Luis Sinisterra to level the scoreline.

Not content with just a draw, Andoni Iraola's men pushed forward in search of a winner, and their persistence paid off.

Sinisterra, who had been instrumental throughout the match, delivered the decisive blow with a sensational strike in the 96th minute, securing all three points for the visitors.

According to Vavel, the five-goal thriller marked Bournemouth's first win of the 2024/25 season, following back-to-back 1-1 draws in their opening two fixtures.

The result has since catapulted the Cherries to seventh place in the Premier League standings, with five points from a possible nine.

What's next for Antoine Semenyo?

For Semenyo, the goal was his second of the season, bringing him closer to matching the tally he achieved in the previous campaign.

With the international break looming, the 24-year-old will be eager to maintain his scoring form as he joins the Ghana national team for their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Semenyo receives praise from ex-England international

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamie Redknapp praised Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo, highlighting his explosive performances for AFC Bournemouth this season.

Redknapp, a former Bournemouth player himself, commended the club's decision to sign Semenyo from Bristol City at the beginning of last year, believing it was a smart move.

