Cristiano Ronaldo recently offered a light-hearted apology to Gianluigi Buffon, recalling the unforgettable bicycle kick he scored against the legendary Italian goalkeeper in 2018.

The stunning strike, widely regarded as one of the most iconic moments in UEFA Champions League history, was a testament to Ronaldo's extraordinary talent.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history against Gianluigi Buffon in 2018.

Ronaldo's unforgettable bicycle kick vs Buffon

The memorable moment occurred during a semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

With Los Blancos leading 1-0, Ronaldo produced a moment of pure brilliance.

Rising high into the air to connect with a cross from Daniel Carvajal, the Portuguese forward executed a perfectly timed bicycle kick that left Buffon rooted to the spot, per beIN Sports, securing a 3-0 victory for Madrid in the first leg.

The sheer audacity and execution of the goal drew admiration from all corners, even from the Juventus faithful.

In a rare display of sportsmanship, sections of the home crowd rose to their feet, offering a standing ovation to Ronaldo despite the fact that his goal had all but ended their team's Champions League hopes for that season.

Ronaldo apologises to Buffon after bicycle kick goal

Reflecting on that moment six years later, Ronaldo crossed paths with Buffon at the 2024/25 Champions League draw.

With a smile, Ronaldo turned to the 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper and said, "I'm sorry!"

His words were a mix of humility and respect, acknowledging both the goal's brilliance and Buffon's legendary status.

The two football icons were in attendance for the draw of the newly formatted 36-team Champions League season.

According to Madrid Universal, before the draw, Ronaldo received a special award recognising his unmatched legacy as the competition's all-time leading goalscorer.

