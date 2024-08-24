Lamine Yamal is finally off the mark in the ongoing 2024/25 season, opening his goal-scoring account for Barcelona

The Euro 2024 winner unleashed an unstoppable drive to break the deadlock in Barca's La Liga fixture against Athletic Club

Interestingly, his goal was scored against Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Padilla, who has the same name as Lamine's ex-girlfriend

Lamine Yamal has officially announced his arrival in the 2024/25 La Liga season with a spectacular goal, adding another highlight to his rapidly growing reputation.

The young sensation, who had already captivated the football world with his outstanding performances during Spain's triumphant European Championship campaign, wasted no time making his mark at the club level.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after his stunning strike broke the deadlock in Barcelona's La Liga clash with Athletic Club. Photo by Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal opens his goal-scoring account

In just the second match of the season, Yamal showcased his scoring prowess against Athletic Club.

Capitalising on a rebound after Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Padilla, who shares the same name as Lamine's ex-girlfriend, deflected a free-kick, the 17-year-old demonstrated his composure and technical ability.

With his first touch, he controlled the ball, then unleashed an unstoppable left-footed strike that found the bottom corner of the net.

It was a goal that combined precision with power, setting the tone for what could be a breakthrough season.

The strike marks Yamal's first of the campaign, building on the momentum from his assist in La Blaugrana's thrilling comeback victory over Valencia in the previous week.

With five goals to his name in last season's La Liga, per Transfermarkt, the young Spanish winger is eager to improve on that tally and become a consistent threat in front of goal.

Lamine Yamal's rocky personal life

Off the pitch, Yamal's personal life has also been under the spotlight.

Reports suggest that his relationship with Alex Padilla, which had been publicly celebrated after Spain's Euro 2024 victory, might be facing challenges or, better yet, ending.

According to Goal, the couple had shared several moments together, including celebrating on the pitch after Spain's win and enjoying a luxurious vacation in Milan and Greece.

However, recent social media activity hints at possible trouble in paradise, with the pair reportedly unfollowing each other, sparking speculation about the status of their relationship.

Lamine Yamal stuns fans with new jersey number

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal surprised fans with his choice of jersey number for the 2024/25 season.

Expectations were that the young star might choose the iconic number 10 or the recently vacated number 27 following Marcos Alonso's departure.

However, Yamal opted for the number 19 jersey, famously worn by Lionel Messi in his early Barcelona days.

Source: YEN.com.gh