Media personality and musician Michy was overjoyed that her son, Majesty, was enjoying life on her big farm

In the caption of the video, she noted that Majesty spent over five hours without his gadgets but rather focused on farm activities

Many people admired how well she was raising her son, while others spoke about how Majesty was enjoying farm life

Entrepreneur and media personality Michy shared a lovely video of her son, Majesty, enjoying his time on her large farm after not enjoying the experience formerly.

Majesty enjoys farm life

Michy took to her Instagram page to share a video of her spending quality time with her son, Majesty, on her large farm.

In the video, Majesty was seen checking the growth of the cucumber planted on Michy's farm. Through the guidance of his mother, he was able to plant more seeds on the farm successfully.

As part of the activities on the farm, the 9-year-old boy took a break as he sat on a bench to catch his breath and rejuvenate.

Michy showed that Majesty enjoyed his time on the farm as he was seen holding what looked like a traditional musical instrument.

In the caption, the Juice Bae business owner talked about how fulfilled she felt when she saw how her son was enjoying farm life without his gadgets.

The Hustle crooner praised God that her son was gradually making progress in learning how to live without his phone, tablet and other electronic gadgets.

"Looks like CEO @hrhalexandermajesty is finally embracing the farm life! Five whole hours without his gadgets—it’s a miracle. Thank God for this progress!😅," Michy wrote in the Instagram caption.

Reactions to Majesty enjoying farm life

Many people in the comment section spoke about how proud they were of Majesty for always wanting to join his mother on her farm and enjoying the farming activities.

Others also highlighted Michy's parenting. They noted that she was raising her son well, and they applauded her in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the heartwarming video of Michy and Majesty farming:

fulani_ayisha said:

"That is such a good upbringing."

mercy.sharp said:

"It's a great progress 👏👏😍😍😍😍."

queen_soubara said:

"Super proud of you 👏 and congratulations 🎊 to him 🌳💕💕🇬🇭💯."

nanaop_gh said:

"He always wants to be on the farm though 😍."

humu_brown said:

"😂😂farming with steeze."

Photos of Michy, Majesty and Shatta Wale

Michy picks pineapples from her farm

YEN.com.gh reported that entrepreneur and musician Michy was captured in a video venturing into a vast pineapple farm to handpick fresh fruits for her roadside juice business, Juice Bae Company Limited.

Dressed in tight camo pants, a long-sleeve top, and a hat, the socialite carefully walked through her big farm, selecting the best pineapples that would be perfect for her fruit juice business.

Her hands-on approach to business has inspired many fans, who highlighted in the comment section her dedication to building a successful brand beyond the entertainment scene.

