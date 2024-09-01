Mason Greenwood has already made a splash in Ligue 1 since he joined Olympique Marseille from Manchester United this summer

The 22-year-old continued his red-hot form for the French giants, scoring twice in under two minutes against Toulouse on Saturday

The former Old Trafford hero is on the verge of changing his international allegiance from England to Jamaica

Mason Greenwood scored twice within a minute to propel Marseille to a 3-1 victory over Toulouse in French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The former Manchester United star found the net in the 16th minute from a tight angle and again in the 17th with a close-range finish.

Mason Greenwood has already made a splash for Marseille, scoring twice in under two minutes for their Ligue 1 encounter against Toulouse. Photo: Miguel Medina.

The 22-year-old has five goals from the first three Ligue 1 matches, matching Mario Balotelli's record from 2016 with Nice.

Greenwood's quick double and Frank Magri's 27th-minute red card for tripping Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia made the result inevitable, per ESPN.

Despite missing several opportunities, Marseille only added a second-half own goal from Charlie Cresswell, while Shavy Babicka scored a late consolation for Toulouse.

What's next for Greenwood and Marseille

In his Marseille debut, Greenwood scored twice in a 5-1 win over Brest in their league opener, where he faced boos from the home fans following his controversial summer transfer from Manchester United.

Greenwood, who is set to switch his international allegiance from England to Jamaica, became the first Marseille player since Dimitri Payet in 2013 to score three goals in the first two games of the season when he netted in last week's draw with Reims.

Marseille now lead the table on goal difference, ahead of Nantes.

Greenwood treated like a 'king' on Marseille arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Greenwood was enthusiastically received upon his arrival in France ahead of his transfer to Olympique Marseille.

Fans eagerly gathered to welcome their new star as Greenwood arrived in Marseille for his medical.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) captures the moment, showing supporters chanting and singing his name as he entered the city with his girlfriend and child.

