Lionel Messi's three picks for FIFA Best Player of the Year have emerged after Vinicius Junior won the prestigious award

As the captain of Argentina senior national team, had the honour of casting his vote for Best Men's Player in the world

Vinicius beat off competition from Rodri to become the first Brazilian to have won the coveted prize since Ricardo Kaka in 2007

Lionel Messi's selections for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year have been disclosed following Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr's triumph as the award's winner.

The 2024 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday evening in Doha, Qatar.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho claimed the 2024 FIFA Puskas Award for his breathtaking overhead kick against Everton, which was voted the goal of the year.

Following the announcement of Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr as the Best Men's Player of the Year, it was revealed that Argentina captain Messi did not place the Brazilian star at the top of his picks.

How does FIFA The Best vote work

The winners were decided based on voters' top three choices across categories: Best Men's Player, Best Men's Goalkeeper, and Best Men's Coach.

First-place votes earned five points, second-place votes were awarded three points, and third-place votes received one point.

The voting group included national team head coaches, captains, select media representatives, and, for specific awards, input from fans.

Who did Lionel Messi vote for?

Argentina captain Messi had the honour of casting his vote for Best Men's Player in the world, and his top pick was Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal.

This proves his loyalty to his former club by selecting the best player from Camp Nou in 2024 rather than a Real Madrid rival.

In second place, Messi opted for his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, while he placed eventual winner Vinicius Jr third on his ballot.

Meanwhile, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was honored as Goalkeeper of the Year, and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti took home the award for Coach of the Year.

Vinicius reflects on journey to FIFA The Best success

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh reported that from modest beginnings to worldwide fame.

The Real Madrid star expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging those who played pivotal roles in his ascent to the pinnacle of football.

