Details of Martin Odegaard's injury have surfaced just ahead of the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Odegaard captained Norway to a 2-1 victory over Austria in the Nations League on Monday, with Erling Haaland netting the decisive goal

However, the midfielder picked up an injury during the match that could significantly impact Arsenal's title hopes

Martin Odegaard hobbled off with a suspected ankle injury during Norway’s hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Austria on Monday night, potentially dealing a significant blow to Arsenal ahead of the north London derby.

The next morning, Odegaard was seen at Oslo Airport boarding a private plane, using crutches and wearing only one shoe, seemingly to keep weight off his injured left foot.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners captain is scheduled for a scan on his injury after returning to London, according to The Independent.

Arsenal face a crucial clash against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, as they aim to revive their title challenge following a surprising draw against Brighton at the Emirates before the international break.

A match marred by Declan Rice's controversial red card.

With Rice suspended for the derby, manager Mikel Arteta could also be without his captain, Odegaard, who was treated by physios on the pitch before being helped off, visibly in discomfort.

Erling Haaland, who netted the winning goal, was seen comforting Odegaard after his injury.

Ironically, Haaland's Manchester City could benefit from Arsenal’s potential injury crisis at the Emirates, as they pursue an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal injury problems

Arsenal's woes deepened with the injury of new signing Mikel Merino, who arrived from Real Sociedad at the close of the transfer window for £28.4m, plus £4.2m in add-ons.

Merino, along with Odegaard and Rice, was expected to form a title-winning midfield trio. However, in a blow to those plans, Merino fractured his shoulder during his first training session when teammate Gabriel Magalhães accidentally fell on him.

Odegaard and girlfriend announce pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odegaard and his partner, Helene Spilling, have shared the joyful news that they are expecting their first child with a heartwarming beach photo.

The Arsenal captain and Helene appeared deeply in love in the artistic Instagram post, where she gently held her growing baby bump while gazing into Odegaard’s eyes.

