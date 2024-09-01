Engish giants Manchester United were well beaten by their arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford

Fans of the Red Devils laid into two players after the heavy defeat to Arne Slot's side on Sunday afternoon

United have managed only one win and two losses in their three Premier League games, scoring two goals while conceding four

Manchester United fans have vented their frustrations on social media, targeting two players following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils aimed to recover from last week's last-minute loss to Brighton but suffered a heavy defeat in Arne Slot's first appearance at Old Trafford.

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to lay into two players after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. Photos: Shaun Botterill/Shaun Botterill/Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Luis Diaz scored twice in the first half, both assisted by brilliant passes from Mo Salah, who added his usual goal against United in the second half, per Eurosport.

The performance did not sit well with some United fans, who are already growing impatient just two games into the season.

Midfielder Casemiro was particularly culpable for the first two goals, giving away the ball in crucial areas and facing the consequences.

He was substituted at halftime for 20-year-old Toby Collyer after a dismal performance that drew heavy criticism.

United fans criticise Casemiro and Rashford

While the Brazilian faced significant backlash, fans were equally frustrated with Marcus Rashford, who once again failed to make an impact and appears to be a shadow of the player who netted 30 goals in Erik ten Hag's first season.

@CalebMR_ posted:

"Has the Saudi transfer window closed?asking for a friend… The friend is Casemiro."

@LeroyMo00397033 said:

"Casemiro should retire immediately before he ruins he's legacy."

@SamHartles91 commented:

"I hope it’s your last match. You should be ashamed of how you played today."

@mystercliche added:

"I think from today onwards we can all agree that Casemiro is a squad player."

@coachee403 said:

"I would really love to know why Rashford can’t be benched. He’s been abysmal for 18month and you’re still trying to play him to form."

@jacktalksunited posted:

"Casemiro needs to disappear as soon as possible. Rashford should have been dropped and sold a year ago. Ten hag needs sacking if we don’t beat Southampton."

@LewisMUFC4LIFE commented:

"Rashford and Casemiro, get out of my football club in January."

Salah's record against Man United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah will hope to continue his superb goalscoring run against rivals Manchester United at Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon,

Old Trafford sets the stage for this weekend's Premier League blockbuster as old rivals Manchester United and Liverpool meet once again,

Source: YEN.com.gh