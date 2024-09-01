Erik ten Hag has made a humbling admission about Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool on Sunday

The Dutchman’s comments suggest a measured response to the loss, recognising the need for improvement

With United's early-season form under scrutiny, the pressure will be on to quickly turn things around

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his thoughts following his team's crushing defeat to archrivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

The loss added to United's challenging start to the season, while Liverpool's new boss, Arne Slot, celebrated maintaining his perfect record since taking charge.

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag helplessly watched after his side fell to a disappointing defeat to Arne Slot's Liverpool on September 1, 2024. Photo by Michael Regan.

Despite the contrasting emotions on the touchline, the match began with a moment of relief for United as Trent Alexander-Arnold's early goal for Liverpool was disallowed by VAR. However, the reprieve was short-lived.

Nonetheless, the visitors eventually found the breakthrough just before halftime, capitalising on a costly mistake by Casemiro, which allowed Luis Díaz to head in the opening goal, per The Guardian.

The Colombian winger continued to torment United’s defence, doubling his tally with a clinical finish after once again dispossessing Casemiro.

Mohamed Salah added a third, pouncing on another defensive error, sealing a dominant victory for Liverpool that left United reeling.

The comprehensive nature of Liverpool's win will undoubtedly raise questions about Ten Hag's tenure, despite his new contract following last season’s FA Cup triumph.

Erik ten Hag breaks his silence after Liverpool defeat

Reflecting on his team's second consecutive loss, the 54-year-old Dutchman acknowledged the defeat but suggested that United are in a better position compared to the same stage last season.

"I don't think it's fair to say it feels the same as last year," Ten Hag remarked, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"You can see from the expected goals [xG] that we didn't concede as many. I don't think we're falling into the same patterns."

While he maintained that United’s performance wasn’t as poor as it seemed, Ten Hag also showed humility in acknowledging Liverpool's superiority on the day.

"Well done, Liverpool. We have to be humble and accept it," he conceded.

Ten Hag’s comments suggest a measured response to the loss, recognizing the need for improvement while also hinting at progress in certain areas.

Erik ten Hag told to drop English star

