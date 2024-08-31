Mohammed Kudus' dazzling display against Manchester City has grabbed the attention of fans on social media

The Ghanaian international shone once again on Saturday evening, despite West Ham's defeat to Manchester City

The attacking midfielder is yet to open his account this season despite his outstanding performances for the club

Mohammed Kudus is always a joy to watch, but a clip of his dribbling against Manchester City has become must-see content for fans of the West Ham star.

A 42-second video surfaced on social media and quickly captured widespread attention.

Mohammed Kudus' dazzling display against Manchester City has grabbed the attention of fans on social media. Photos: Henry Nicholls.

Source: Getty Images

It captures Kudus taking on several Manchester City players who attempted to dispossess him.

The Ghanaian international skillfully breezed past Kevin De Bruyne with quick footwork, then shrugged off Jeremy Doku’s challenge.

He followed up with a pass to Jarrod Bowen, who returned the ball, but Kudus' shot hit the post.

Kudus is undoubtedly one of the finest dribblers in modern football.

His turn of pace and low centre of gravity make those tasked with marking him a nightmare.

Fans hail Kudus' dribbling vs Man City

The Black Stars playmaker's brilliant performance against the English champions grabbed the attention of fans on social media, with many praising his skills.

@Listo_Mens posted:

·"Dont let anyone lie to you, Mohammed Kudus is a better footballer than Vinicius JR."

@Arsenalencore commented:

"Every team has a “ problem in defensive transitions” against Kudus, tbf."

@KAYI50747133 said:

"Mohammed Kudus again showed how good he is, a brilliant footballer."

@a_derll added:

"Mohammed Kudus didn’t score today but he’s just too exceptional."

@kwaku_elliot commented:

"Mohammed Kudus is probably the best dribbler in the premier league."

Meanwhile, as noted by Transfermarkt, Kudus is yet to open his account this season despite delivering outstanding performances for the club.

He scored eight goals for the Hammers in the English top-flight last season.

Kudus named in AFCON qualifiers squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

