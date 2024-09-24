Football fans have shared mixed opinions about reports suggesting Vinicius Junior has been declared winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or prize

Widespread reports from Spain indicate that France Football, organisers of the Ballon d'Or, have informed Vini of winning this year's gong

One fan, who was convinced the Real Madrid winger merited the award said, the 24-year-old is "the only rightful winner"

The winner of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, scheduled for October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, has already been unofficially revealed, sparking widespread discussion across the football world.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, Vinicius Junior is set to be crowned the best footballer on the planet.

Vinicius Junior has reportedly been informed that he is the winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award. Photos by Florencia Tan Jun and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius 'declared' 2024 Ballon d'Or winner

It is understood that France Football, the organisation behind the prestigious award, has already informed the Real Madrid forward of his impending victory, per Goal.

The Brazilian star's contribution to Madrid's success last season, particularly in the Champions League and La Liga, positioned him among the frontrunners for this year’s Ballon d'Or, alongside teammates Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Rodri.

Vinicius's performance under the scope

According to Madrid Universal, Vinicius’ statistics from the 2023/2024 season are nothing short of remarkable.

His seven-goal involvements in Champions League knockout stages and 19 strikes in La Liga —11 of which came against top-10 opposition—demonstrate his crucial role in key moments.

These numbers have bolstered his case for claiming the coveted award, potentially making him Lionel Messi's successor as the best player in the world.

What does Vinicius' Ballon d'Or win mean for Madrid?

A victory for Vinicius would also place Real Madrid at the top of the Ballon d'Or leaderboard, with the club set to surpass archrivals Barcelona.

Both clubs are currently tied at 12 Ballon d'Or wins each, but Vinicius’ success would give Los Blancos the edge.

Fans react to Vinicius' reported Ballon d'Or win

The leaked reports have ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where fans shared their opinions on the potential winner.

@UncleYakub enthusiastically commented:

"He deserves it big time."

@AkanbiRMA concurred, calling Vinicius:

"The only rightful winner 🥇."

Not all fans agreed, however. @Kafakefriend1 controversially remarked:

"Carvajal deserves it more than anyone."

@DouganJordy was full of praise, stating:

"Vinicius Jr is the most determinant, and most influential Player in the world ⭐. A big game-changer in crucial moments. No player was even close to his level."

On the other hand, @Ancelotti_Out countered:

"Jude Bellingham deserves it more than Vini."

Adding to the debate, @fkalexgoldstein reflected:

"I don’t agree that he should win it, primarily because he has been awful when it comes to the national team."

How does Ballon d'Or voting work?

With numerous players vying for the prestigious prize, YEN.com.gh previously detailed the Ballon d'Or voting process.

It starts with the editors of France Football unveiling a shortlist of 30 nominees for each major category.

This year's nominees were announced on September 4, with the highly anticipated awards ceremony set for October 28.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh