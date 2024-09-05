Brazilian superstar, Neymar Junior, appeared to raise doubts about the credibility of the Ballon d'Or Awards

The now Al-Hilal forward cast his aspersions following the omission of compatriot Rodrygo de Goes

Meanwhile, the 2024 ceremony has been slated for Monday, October 28, at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris

Neymar Jr. has subtly raised questions about the integrity of the Ballon d'Or Awards after Real Madrid's Rodrygo was left out of the 2024 nominee list.

The official 30-man shortlist, unveiled on September 3, excluded several big names, including Rodrygo, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar appeared to question the credibility of the Ballon d'Or Awards after Rodrygo was omitted from the list. Photos by Franck Fife and Simon Bruty.

According to ESPN, this marks the first time in 21 years that both Messi and Ronaldo were omitted.

Is the Ballon d'Or Awards losing credibility?

While the Ballon d'Or remains the pinnacle of individual accolades in football, some prominent figures have voiced doubts about its credibility in recent years.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the award, expressed his concerns, stating that the Ballon d'Or was "losing credibility" after being snubbed despite scoring 54 goals in 2023, the most by any player worldwide that year, per SportBIBLE.

Neymar 'questions' Ballon d'Or credibility

Neymar, who shares a close bond with Rodrygo, seemed to echo Ronaldo's sentiments.

The Brazilian star took to Instagram to suggest that his compatriot deserved to be among the top five players globally, at the very least.

Neymar's post hinted at his belief that Rodrygo's omission from the 30-man list was a glaring oversight.

Who made the list for the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards?

Despite Rodrygo’s absence, two of his Real Madrid teammates, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, secured spots on this year's prestigious shortlist.

Vinicius, in particular, has emerged as a frontrunner for the award, with many touting him as the favourite to claim the coveted prize.

If successful, he would become the first Brazilian to win the Ballon d'Or since Ricardo Kaka's triumph in 2007.

Fans frustrated after omission of top stars

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that football fans voiced their frustrations on social media over the omission of several top stars from the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee list.

Notably, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who played a pivotal role in the club's fourth consecutive Premier League title win, was a surprising exclusion.

Jamal Musiala and Mohamed Salah were also left off the list, leading to widespread displeasure among fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh