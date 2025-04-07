A video of Ghanaian millionaire Sir Sam Jonah's impressive estate in Nigeria has surfaced on social media, sparking widespread admiration

A video of a Ghanaian millionaire, Sir Sam Jona's estate in Nigeria, has emerged on social media, leaving many in awe.

Sir Sam Jona's estate, which sits on 501 hectares of land, is situated in the River States of the most popular country in Africa.

The videos of Ghanaian millionaire, Sir Sam Jonah's 501 hectares River State Estate in Nigeria emerges online.

Dubbed the River State Estate, the facility is reportedly a joint venture between Jonah Capital and Mobus/Houses of Africa.

The facility was recently brought to the attention of the general Ghanaian populace by Ghana's new Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwah.

During a working visit to Nigeria as part of his familiarisation tour of Ghana's missions abroad, Mr Ablakwah paid a visit to the River State Estate.

In a Facebook post highlighting his tour of the neighbouring West African country, the Foreign Affairs Minister described the estate as "magnificent."

"In pursuit of our renewed focus on Economic Diplomacy, I made time during my working visit to Abuja yesterday to tour an impressive Ghanaian investment in Nigeria. The magnificent 501 Hectares River Park Estate owned by the celebrated Ghanaian business mogul, Uncle Sam Jonah’s Jonah Capital and Mobus/Houses of Africa is an enduring symbol of Ghanaian enterprise," he said.

Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwah, the Foreign Affairs Minister, throws highlight on Sir Sam Jonah's River State Estate in Nigeria.

Ablakwah pledges to support Sam Jonah's investment

Mr Ablakwah further stated that he has tasked Ghana's diplomatic missions in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, to support Sam Jona's investment in the government's Economic Diplomacy Blueprint.

He further urged young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Economic Diplomacy tools to establish their presence beyond Ghana's borders.

"President Mahama’s government shall be deliberate in extending diplomatic assistance to all Ghanaian businesses and brands as we seek to increase our economic footprints across the world. I urge all Ghanaian businesses, particularly young entrepreneurs to take advantage of our Economic Diplomacy tools to establish their presence beyond our borders," he further wrote.

"Your Foreign Ministry is always ready to facilitate and help make your vision a reality — let’s create more Ghanaian international brands," he added.

A video of the River State Estate, which is reportedly the largest private real estate venture in Nigeria by a Ghanaian entity, showed the beautiful landscape of the buildings, showcasing its modern architecture.

As seen in the trending video, the estate comprises several categories of housing units with each having all the necessary amenities and modern decor.

Watch the video below:

