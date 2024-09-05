Since its inception in 1956, countless players have taken the stage to have their names engraved on the Ballon d'Or

Last year, Lionel Messi added an eighth Ballon d'Or to his collection, further cementing his legacy as one of football's greats

After the Argentine won the award at age 36, here's a trip down memory lane and remember the five oldest Ballon d'Or winners

The Ballon d'Or is one of football's most prestigious honours, awarded annually to the world's top player.

At the 67th ceremony, Lionel Messi secured his eighth Ballon d'Or, making him the only player to ever win the award eight times.

Here's the list of the top five oldest Ballon d'Or winners who demonstrated that age is no barrier. Photos: Aurelien Meunier.

Source: Getty Images

By achieving this, the Argentina phenom became the second-oldest player to win the award, overtaking Karim Benzema, who now ranks as the third-oldest recipient.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the five oldest Ballon d'Or winners, showing that age is no barrier to success:

5. Lev Yashin (1963): 34 years, 1 month, and 26 days

It’s exceedingly rare for a goalkeeper to win football’s most prestigious individual award.

While defenders often struggle for recognition, it's even harder for those guarding the net. As of now, Lev Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to have ever claimed the Ballon d’Or.

Renowned for his lightning-fast reflexes, bravery, and dominance in the penalty area, the Russian legend is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history.

Yashin was famous for his commanding presence and the composure he brought to his team's defence.

4. Lionel Messi (2021): 34 years, 5 months, and 5 days

In 2021, Messi claimed his seventh Ballon d'Or after leading Argentina to their first Copa América title since 1993.

During the 2020-2021 season, he scored 43 goals in 61 matches for Barcelona, PSG, and Argentina, solidifying his position as one of the greatest players ever.

3. Karim Benzema (2022): 34 years, 9 months, and 29 days

Karim Benzema’s path to securing his first—and likely only—Ballon d'Or in 2022 began with a series of outstanding goal-scoring displays for Real Madrid during the 2021/22 season.

His contributions were key to the club's success in both La Liga and the Champions League, as he netted 30 goals across all competitions.

Beyond his scoring prowess, Benzema's leadership, especially after Ronaldo's departure, propelled Real Madrid to new heights.

At 34 years old, the 97-cap French striker outperformed top talents like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to claim the prestigious award.

2. Lionel Messi (2023): 36 years, 4 months, and 6 days

Winning the Ballon d'Or has become second nature for Messi since he and Ronaldo dominated European football.

His eight titles highlight his superiority, especially over Ronaldo, according to his fans.

Even at 36, now playing for Inter Miami, Messi remains a pivotal figure in football.

His latest Ballon d'Or victory cements his legacy, with Inter Miami joining the exclusive ranks of clubs boasting a winner of the prestigious award.

1. Stanley Matthews (1956): 41 years, 10 months, and 17 days

Sir Stanley Matthews holds the record as the oldest Ballon d'Or winner, claiming the prestigious award at an impressive 41 years and 10 months.

Nicknamed The Wizard of the Dribble, the legendary Englishman showcased his extraordinary football talent, earning him a well-deserved spot on this list.

hile many players had long retired by that age, Matthews was still at the pinnacle of the sport, an incredible feat.

Best known for his time with Stoke City and Blackpool, he won the Ballon d'Or during its first-ever ceremony in 1956, and to this day, remains the oldest recipient of the coveted trophy.

Vinicius Junior backed to win 2024 Ballon d'Or

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Karim Benzema has voiced his support for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Benzema's backing follows Vinicius' outstanding performances last season, which have positioned him as a strong contender for the accolade.

Benzema believes that Vinicius could be the rightful heir to the throne, potentially overtaking Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

Source: YEN.com.gh