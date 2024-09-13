Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has seemingly aimed a jibe at Real Madrid as his club sits on top of the La Liga table

Despite their early struggles, Madrid’s squad is stacked with quality, and a turnaround is never far away

However, for now, Barca holds the upper hand, and Yamal's comments are a reflection of the club's belief in their current form

Lamine Yamal took a playful dig at Real Madrid as FC Barcelona leads the La Liga title race, adding fuel to the long-standing rivalry between Spain's two football giants.

Yamal's Barcelona has been in electrifying form since the start of the 2024/25 season, winning all four of their opening matches with a total of 13 goals scored, and just three conceded, establishing themselves as early contenders for the championship.

Lamine Yamal playfully teased Real Madrid for their struggles in La Liga. Photos by Alex Caparros and Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

In stark contrast, Real Madrid, the reigning La Liga champions, have struggled to find their rhythm despite boasting a squad brimming with stars.

Although Los Blancos remain unbeaten, they have managed only two wins and two draws from their four outings.

Notably, both victories have come at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid yet to secure an away win this season.

Currently, the defending La Liga champions sit second on the table with eight points, four behind Barca, who have set the pace in this campaign.

Lamine Yamal jabs Real Madrid

During an appearance on the popular Spanish TV show El Hormiguero on Antena 3, Yamal was asked if he thought Madrid was feeling the pressure from Barcelona’s strong start.

The young Euro 2024 winner responded with a light-hearted jab,

“[Real] Madrid hurting because Barcelona are La Liga leaders? It will hurt them, but yes, we are leaders,” he said, as quoted by Madrid Zone.

What's next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

As the international break concludes, both teams return to action, with Madrid set to take on Real Sociedad at the San Sebastián on Saturday, September 14, as noted by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will face off against Girona in a Catalan derby the following day.

Yamal will hope his playful comments don’t backfire, given Madrid's reputation for mounting strong title charges after the winter break.

His confidence reflects the momentum Barcelona has built with their fluid attack and solid defence, whereas Madrid’s inconsistency away from home raises questions about their ability to defend the title.

Lamine Yamal urged to 'learn' Leo Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has been advised to incorporate essential aspects of Lionel Messi's game to maximize his potential.

Former La Masia coach Oscar Lopez emphasised particular qualities that Yamal could learn from Messi.

He specifically pointed out the Argentine's exceptional ability to control the pace and flow of matches, a trait that made him stand out from others.

Source: YEN.com.gh