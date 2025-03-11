Life after football can be slippery, but a former Black Stars midfielder has his future away from the sport sorted

The said player, who has never shied away from his passion for agriculture, was seen in his large cocoa farm

While he has not officially communicated his retirement from professional football, he has been clubless since 2021

Former Black Stars midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has embarked on a new journey, trading the intensity of professional football for the tranquility of agriculture.

The 35-year-old, best known for his combative presence in midfield, has fully transitioned into cocoa farming after stepping away from the game.

Rabiu Mohammed has never hidden his passion for farming and has ventured into the business after calling time on his career. Photos by Kevin C. Cox/Getty and @rabiumomo/TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

Rabiu's passion for Agriculture

Rabiu, who played a key role in Ghana’s historic FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph in 2009, now dedicates his time to cultivating the land.

In a video circulating on social media and seen by YEN.com.gh, the ex-Liberty Professionals enforcer is seen meticulously pruning trees on his expansive cocoa plantation.

Dressed in full farming gear, he appears fully immersed in his newfound passion.

Reports indicate that Mohammed owns a vast stretch of farmland in Ghana, which is already being used for large-scale cultivation.

Beyond securing a livelihood for himself, his venture provides employment opportunities for many locals.

Fans react to Rabiu’s new chapter

The sight of the former midfield powerhouse turning to farming sparked admiration among fans, with many applauding his decision to invest in agriculture:

@minash762 hailed:

"Minister for Agriculture 🧑‍🌾 ♥️💋"

@MANGALA6 prayed:

"May the Lord bless you 💯"

@MOZAK projected big things:

"Best farmer award on the way sharp❤️🙏"

@KRISTODEA chimed in:

"Best farmer be dat ooooo. God bless your work, Boss."

@ABDULGHAFARU lauded Rabiu:

"Professional farmer."

From midfield maestro to farmer: Rabiu's long-held dream

Rabiu’s foray into agriculture is not a sudden shift but rather the fulfillment of a long-held ambition.

Like many affluent Ghanaian footballers, he has invested in initiatives aimed at contributing to the economy and creating job opportunities.

His passion for farming was no secret. Back in 2014, he made his intentions clear in an interview with GFA TV, stating as quoted by Ghanaweb:

"I admire farming a lot, so even after football, I have the ambition to go into full-time farming."

Although he has not officially announced his retirement, Transfermarkt reports that he has been without a club since January 1, 2021, when he last featured for Russian side Tambov.

Rabiu's career in perspective

A product of Liberty, a club renowned for nurturing top Ghanaian talents like Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, and Sulley Muntari, Rabiu had a career that spanned multiple European leagues.

Rabiu Mohammed represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Photo by Kevin C. Cox.

He featured in Spain, Italy, and Russia, amassing over 190 club appearances despite persistent injuries that curtailed what could have been an even more illustrious career.

On the international stage, he earned 31 caps for Ghana, playing pivotal roles in the midfield during the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

