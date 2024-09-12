Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to criticise Erik ten Hag for suggesting Manchester United can't fight for laurels

Ronaldo and Ten Hag infamously fell off in 2022, resulting in the Portuguese superstar's transfer to Al-Nassr

Despite their high-profile friction, the 39-year-old urges his former boss to look at the ongoing season with optimism

Cristiano Ronaldo has aimed a thinly-veiled criticism at Erik ten Hag for his remarks suggesting that Manchester United are not in contention for major titles this season.

Ten Hag’s candid assessment, which compared United’s current capabilities to those of their Premier League rivals vying for Champions League spots, may have had some merit, given the team's start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo boldly told Erik ten Hag to look at the ongoing season with optimism. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and James Gill - Danehouse.

Ronaldo chides Erik ten Hag

The Portuguese legend believes that a club of Manchester United’s pedigree must always strive for success, regardless of the challenges.

According to The Athletic, the 39-year-old found Ten Hag's comments too pessimistic, insisting that even if the team lacks the necessary resources, the mentality should still be one of ambition and determination.

In a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo said, as quoted by Centre Goals:

"Manchester United, in my view, need to rebuild everything. The coach says they can’t compete to win the league and Champions League, but you can’t lead a club like United with that mindset."

He elaborated, "Even if you think the team lacks the full potential, as a manager, you must still have the mentality that you're going to fight. You have to try."

Ronaldo’s challenge to Ten Hag underlines the expectations that come with being at a top club like United.

This is despite stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Aston Villa, all of whom present significant obstacles in the title race.

As a player who has always embraced a winning mindset, Cristiano's comments reflect the high standards he expects from Manchester United, a club where the pursuit of titles is integral to its identity.

What's next for Ronaldo?

On a personal note, Ronaldo has continued to thrive, recently becoming the first player to surpass 900 career goals.

His next challenge will be leading Al-Nassr as they face Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on September 13, where he will look to add to his record-breaking tally.

Ronaldo advises Ten Hag

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo advised Erik ten Hag to take guidance from his assistant manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, to improve the team's performance.

Van Nistelrooy, who replaced Benny McCarthy as assistant coach during the summer, has garnered support from some fans, with many backing him to potentially succeed Ten Hag if the Dutch manager is dismissed.

