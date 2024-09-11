FC Barcelona are guilty of poorly treating Brazilian players, according to legendary forward Ronaldo Nazario

Interestingly, Barca has been a haven for players from the South American nation, with stars like Ronaldinho readily coming to mind

Nonetheless, R9 believes the Catalan club tends to mistreat his fellow countrymen while admitting he felt at 'home' at Real Madrid

Ronaldo Nazario, one of football's all-time greats, has attacked FC Barcelona, accusing the club of mistreating Brazilian players.

The legendary forward enjoyed a brief but unforgettable spell at the Catalan side, leaving an indelible mark despite staying just one season.

Ronaldo Nazario has accused Barcelona of 'badly' treating Brazilians like Neymar and Ronaldinho.

During the 1996/97 campaign, Ronaldo delivered a stunning performance, contributing 47 goals and 13 assists, as noted by Transfermarkt, before making a world-record switch to Inter Milan.

However, despite his success at Camp Nou, the Brazilian icon has expressed his dissatisfaction with how the club handled him and other Brazilian stars.

Ronaldo slams Barcelona for mistreating Brazilians

Reflecting on his experiences, Ronaldo spoke openly about feeling more appreciated at Real Madrid, where he played after leaving Inter.

He drew a contrast between his treatment at Los Blancos and the way he was dealt with at Barcelona.

In his criticism of Barca, R9 didn't just focus on himself but also pointed to the treatment of fellow Brazilian superstars like Ronaldinho and Neymar.

Ronaldinho, a fan favourite and one of the key players in Barcelona's history was controversially let go amid concerns about his influence on a young Lionel Messi.

Neymar, another major talent from Brazil, left the club after four highly successful seasons in a record-breaking €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"In the end, my time at Barcelona didn’t finish well, much like what happened with Neymar," Ronaldo noted, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"The club has always had issues with Brazilian players. Romario, Ronaldinho, Neymar, and myself – despite everything we gave to the club, we were all treated poorly in the end."

Despite these grievances, Ronaldo acknowledged Barcelona's allure as a city but reaffirmed his connection to Real Madrid, where he now serves as a club ambassador.

His remarks highlight the complex relationships Brazilian footballers have had with Barcelona despite their immense contributions on the field.

This dynamic also points to the broader challenges of managing elite talent and balancing egos at a club where success comes with enormous pressure.

