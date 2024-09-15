Lamine Yamal further has proven once again his path to greatness by scoring a brace in Sunday's La Liga match against Girona

The Spanish winger now leads the league with seven combined goals and assists since the start of the season

Yamal's Barcelona has been in electrifying form since the start of the 2024/25 season, winning all five of their opening matches

Recognised as one of the brightest young talents in world football, the Spaniard is reaching new heights as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona blend experience with youthful energy.

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal continues to show he's destined for greatness after netting a brace against Girona. in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday. Photo: Pedro Salado.

Leading the charge is Yamal, who just turned 17 in July. The Euro 2024 breakout star solidified his reputation as a generational talent with two brilliant goals against Michel’s team on Sunday afternoon in the Catalan derby.

Yamal's brilliance shines with brace against Girona

Yamal’s first goal in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Girona showcased his remarkable talent.

Winning the ball off David Lopez, the young winger maintained composure and curled a brilliant shot past former Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Seven minutes later, Yamal struck again, capitalizing on a Robert Lewandowski assist after a free-kick, calmly finishing to secure his brace.

The La Masia graduate continues to impress with his mature performances on the big stage.

By achieving this, Yamal has emerged as La Liga's most dangerous player in the final third.

Surpassing both Lewandowski (6) and teammate Raphinha (5), the 2007-born star now leads the league with seven combined goals and assists since the start of the season.

