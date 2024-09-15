Lamine Yamal's Stellar Performance vs Girona Hints at Future Greatness
- Lamine Yamal further has proven once again his path to greatness by scoring a brace in Sunday's La Liga match against Girona
- The Spanish winger now leads the league with seven combined goals and assists since the start of the season
- Yamal's Barcelona has been in electrifying form since the start of the 2024/25 season, winning all five of their opening matches
Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal continues to show he's destined for greatness after netting a brace against Girona.
Recognised as one of the brightest young talents in world football, the Spaniard is reaching new heights as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona blend experience with youthful energy.
Leading the charge is Yamal, who just turned 17 in July. The Euro 2024 breakout star solidified his reputation as a generational talent with two brilliant goals against Michel’s team on Sunday afternoon in the Catalan derby.
Yamal's brilliance shines with brace against Girona
Yamal’s first goal in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Girona showcased his remarkable talent.
Winning the ball off David Lopez, the young winger maintained composure and curled a brilliant shot past former Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.
Seven minutes later, Yamal struck again, capitalizing on a Robert Lewandowski assist after a free-kick, calmly finishing to secure his brace.
The La Masia graduate continues to impress with his mature performances on the big stage.
By achieving this, Yamal has emerged as La Liga's most dangerous player in the final third.
Surpassing both Lewandowski (6) and teammate Raphinha (5), the 2007-born star now leads the league with seven combined goals and assists since the start of the season.
Lamine Yamal urged to 'learn' Leo Messi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has been advised to incorporate essential aspects of Lionel Messi's game to maximize his potential.
Former La Masia coach Oscar Lopez emphasised particular qualities that Yamal could learn from Messi.
He specifically pointed out the Argentine's exceptional ability to control the pace and flow of matches, a trait that made him stand out from others.
