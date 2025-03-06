Ghana football has been graced by a plethora of exceptional left-footed footballers from the old generation till date

The catalog of the top six greatest left-footed Black Stars players includes West Ham United playmaker Mohammed Kudus

Two of the players on the list are still active and could form part of Ghana's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Ghana has produced some of the most talented footballers in African history, many of whom have made a significant impact on the global stage.

Among the nation's most gifted players are those who have mastered the art of playing with their left foot. These players have graced top-tier clubs across Europe and the Black Stars, earned international acclaim, and contributed immensely to Ghana's football legacy.

7 most talented left-footed Ghanaian players of all time featuring Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, and Sulley Muntari. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images, Cameron Spencer, Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Here are the top 7 most talented left-footed Ghanaian players of all time, with two of them expected to be part of Ghana's squad to face Chad and Madagascar in the two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers this month.

1. Abedi Ayew ''Pele''

Abedi Ayew is undoubtedly the most iconic left-footed Ghanaian player of all generations. Known for his exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and ability to create and score goals, Abedi made an indelible mark both in club and international football. His most notable club achievement came during his time at Olympique Marseille, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

The maestro also helped Ghana secure multiple African Cup of Nations in 1982 and remains a key figure in the history of African football. His influence on the pitch was undeniable, and his left foot was instrumental in his success, making him a true legend.

2. Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah, the Ghanaian football legend, was renowned for his powerful left foot, which became one of his signature traits during his career. Known for his incredible precision and ability to strike the ball with immense force, Yeboah's left-footed shots were often unstoppable.

Anthony Yeboah playing for the Black Stars of Ghana. (Photo by Neal Simpson/EMPICS

Source: Getty Images

Whether from long distances or inside the penalty area, his strikes left goalkeepers helpless. He gained international fame for his iconic goals in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt and later in the Premier League with Leeds United. Yeboah’s left foot was not only a weapon of power but also a tool for breathtaking technique and skill.

3. Sulley Ali Muntari

Sulley Muntari is another left-footed Ghanaian who earned global recognition for his tenacity, strength, and ability to score from long distances. Muntari's career spanned some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Inter Milan, where he played a vital role in their historic treble-winning season in 2010 under José Mourinho.

His left foot was known for powerful shots, excellent passing, and his presence in the midfield, particularly for the Ghana national team in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Muntari’s versatility in midfield and his leadership on the field make him one of the most talented Ghanaian players of his generation.

4. Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew, the son of Abedi Ayew, has carved his own successful path as a left-footed talent. Known for his leadership, versatility, and consistent performances at both club and international levels, Andre has become one of Ghana's most recognized footballers. He has played for top clubs like Swansea City, Marseille, and is currently on the books of Le Havre in Ligue 1.

Andre's left foot has been a weapon in his ability to score goals (24 in 120 caps for Ghana) and provide crucial assists. As a captain of the Ghana national team, Andre Ayew's leadership qualities and technical ability have made him one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian football.

5. Mohammed Kudus

At just 24 years old, Mohammed Kudus has quickly emerged as one of Ghana's most promising footballers. Playing for West Ham United in the English Premier League, Kudus has shown immense potential with his technical skill, creativity, and composure on the ball. His left foot is instrumental in his ability to pick out precise passes and deliver dangerous crosses into the box.

The ex-Ajax player has quickly gained recognition for his performances in both club football and with the Ghana national team. His performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored a stunning goal against South Korea, have solidified his place as one of the most talented Ghanaian players to watch in the coming years.

6. Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu was a talented left-footed winger who earned widespread acclaim for his performances in the Premier League with Newcastle United, and his time at Chelsea, Everton, and other clubs. Atsu was known for his speed, dribbling skills, and ability to deliver dangerous crosses into the box.

His left foot was a significant part of his skillset, allowing him to take on defenders and create chances for his teammates. Tragically, Christian Atsu's life was cut short in 2023 when he passed away in the devastating earthquake in Turkey. Despite his untimely death, the 2015 AFCON most valuable player's footballing legacy lives on, and his contributions to Ghanaian football will never be forgotten.

7. CK Akonnor

Charles Kwablan Akonnor, known as CK Akonnor, was a gifted left-footed winger whose flair and creativity were showcased during his time in Europe. He enjoyed a notable career in the Bundesliga, notably playing for VfL Wolfsburg. Akonnor was renowned for his pace, dribbling, and ability to create opportunities for his teammates.

His precise left foot made him a dangerous player on the wing, and he had a knack for delivering excellent crosses and scoring goals. Akonnor's impact was not limited to his club career; he also represented the Ghana national team.

The left-footed Ghanaian players mentioned above have left an unforgettable legacy in the world of football. From the magical dribbling and leadership of Abedi Ayew to the rising star of Mohammed Kudus, these players have made significant contributions to both their clubs and the Ghana national team.

Their talent, creativity, and technical prowess with their left foot have made them some of the most beloved and respected players in the history of Ghanaian football.

Most influential Ghanaian football persons

YEN.com.gh earlier listed the 11 most significant football figures in Ghana's football history of all time, featuring Abedi Ayew, Kwake Nkrumah, Kwasi Nyantakyi as well as other remarkable personalities.

