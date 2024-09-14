Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe dazzled during Real Madrid's first away win of the 2024/25 La Liga season

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar got on the scoresheet as Los Blancos edged Real Sociedad

It was his third goal in his last two matches in the Spanish top flight after a stuttering start to the season

Kylian Mbappé was back to his best as Real Madrid secured their first away win of the 2023/24 season, defeating Real Sociedad 2-0.

Mbappe, alongside 2024 Ballon d'Or frontrunner Vinícius Junior, each converted from the penalty spot, helping Los Blancos claim a much-needed victory in San Sebastian on Saturday night.

Kylian Mbappe left a Real Sociedad defender in his wake during Real Madrid's victory on September 14, 2024. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe stars against Real Sociedad

The French forward, who had struggled to find his form in the opening three games, seemed to shake off early-season rust after netting a brace against Real Betis just before the international break, Eurosport reports.

That performance appeared to lift the weight off his shoulders, allowing him to rediscover the electrifying play that made him a dominant force at Paris Saint-Germain.

While Mbappe had a relatively subdued first half, the second half saw him burst into life, per Goal.

His blistering speed and dazzling dribbling left the Sociedad defence scrambling to keep up.

Mbappe 'destroys' Sociedad defenders

In a display of his full array of technical skills, he channelled his inner Ronaldinho, flip-flopping the ball past his marker on the byline and then unleashing a fierce shot that narrowly missed the target.

Madrid took the lead through Vinícius Junior's penalty in the 58th minute, but it was Mbappe who stole the show with his mesmerizing footwork.

In one standout moment, he nutmegged defender Jon Aramburu, accelerating past him with ease as he cut through Sociedad's defence.

His relentless energy and skill not only entertained the crowd but also played a key role in Madrid's dominance.

With the victory, Madrid inched closer to league leaders Barcelona, and Mbappe's resurgence offers hope that the Frenchman will continue to be a vital piece in Real’s attacking puzzle.

Ronaldo backs Mbappe to shine

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown his support behind Kylian Mbappe, predicting the French forward will shine at Real Madrid despite a slow beginning.

Ronaldo expressed strong confidence that Mbappe will soon regain his form, even though he has faced challenges in making an early impact in La Liga.

The Portuguese legend remains highly optimistic about Mbappe's potential to succeed.

