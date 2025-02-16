The wife and children of the late Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley, were left in uncontrollable tears at the one week observation of the fan.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Francis Yaw Frimpong, who is popularly known as Nana Pooley, tragically lost his life following a heated moment at the matchday 19 Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

Family of Nana Pooley break down in tears at One Week observation. Photo: Twitter/ @Asante_nation.

Source: Twitter

Following his passing, friends, family, supporters and sympathizers gathered in Kumasi to pay respect to the staunch Kotoko fan.

In a video shared on social media, the wife and children of Nana Pooley could not hold it as they broke down in tears, with people around consoling the family.

The death of the supporter has left Ghana's topflight league in a state of limbo as the Football Association halt the competition.

The Ghana Police Service, led by the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, have opened investigation in the unfortunate incident which happened two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have also withdrawn from all first team activities until the person behind the passing of the fan is found.

Also Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have released a joint statement demanding a number of reforms met before a return to Ghana Premier League football.

More to follow...

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh