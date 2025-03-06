Meet the Yellowstone legend Billy Klapper and his role in iconic spur-making

When he's gone, we're all out of legends. With nobody trying to be the next one.

These words are from Yellowstone Season 5, episode 9, where Dusty tells Rip following an encounter with the legendary Billy Klapper. Billy was a legendary American bit and spur maker, celebrated in the cowboy community. His cameo appearance on the show Yellowstone was a tribute to his legacy.

Billy Klapper poses at his forge shop (L) and a pair of his iconic bits (R). Photo: westernhorseman.com, @Ross Hecox (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Billy Klapper was a legendary American bit and spur maker known for his craftsmanship and one-piece spurs made from a single piece of steel.

made from a single piece of steel. Klapper had a cameo on Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 9) as a master loriner and blacksmith.

(Season 5, Episode 9) as a master loriner and blacksmith. He designed 682 spur and 816-bit patterns, producing around 200 spurs annually.

He learned spur and bit-making from Adolph Bayers in 1966 and became a full-time craftsman by 1968.

Billy Klapper married Roberta Watson in 1973, and they remained together until her passing in 2021, raising two daughters and a large extended family.

Billy Klapper's profile summary

Full name Billy Ray Klapper Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 1937 Place of birth Lazare, Texas, USA Died 10 September 2024 (aged 87) Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Minnie Gooding Klapper Father Phillip Klapper Siblings Four Marital status Married Wife Roberta Watson Children Two Profession Bit and spur maker

Billy Klapper's bio

Billy Klapper's early life remains largely undocumented, with limited publicly available information about his upbringing and background. Even so, he was born to Phillip and Minnie Gooding Klapper on 19 April 1937 in Lazare, Texas, USA. He had four siblings: Dorothy Goodson, Joe Klapper, Gene Klapper, and Johnnie Taylor. He attended schools in Lazare and Quanah.

Billy Klapper's colourful career

Top-5 facts about legend Billy Klapper. Photo: @AccentWest on Facebook (modified by author)

After finishing secondary school, Billy started working as a ranch hand at the Buckle L Ranch in Childress and later at the Y Ranch in Paducah, Texas. In 1966, he transitioned to spur and bit-making under the mentorship of Adolph Bayers. By 1968, the demand for his work had risen considerably, leading him to dedicate himself to crafting cowboy equipment full-time.

Throughout his career, Klapper designed 682 spur patterns and 816-bit patterns. He was especially renowned for his one-piece spurs, which were forged from a single piece of steel instead of being welded together.

His dedication to traditional methods restricted his output to approximately 200 spurs annually. Klapper's artistry and inventive designs rendered his creations exceptionally sought after by both cowboys and collectors.

Billy Klapper's career as an actor

Billy Klapper's acting career was brief but memorable. The Yellowstone actor appeared on the show in season 5, episode 9, titled Desire Is All You Need, where he played a master loriner and blacksmith. In his cameo, Klapper interacted with the character Rip Wheeler in his Pampa, Texas, workshop, gifting him a pair of his handmade spurs.

This scene highlighted Klapper's real-life cowboy life and dedication to traditional spur-making techniques. The episode ends with a tribute to Klapper.

In Loving Memory of Billy Klapper

The scene honours his contribution to Western heritage and his brief but impactful appearance on the show. Klapper died months after filming his scene but before the episode debuted.

Who was Billy Klapper's wife?

Billy was married to Roberta Watson. They married on 2 February 1973 and shared nearly five decades until her passing on 6 August 2021. Billy had met Roberta in Amarillo through mutual friends.

How many children did Billy Klapper have?

Billy had two daughters, Deborah Yeates and Elizabeth Wilson. He was also a proud grandfather to six grandchildren: Rebecca Yeates, Darrel Yeates, Mandy Wilson, Cody Ray Wilson, Dusty Wilson, and Drake Wilson. Additionally, he had nine great-grandchildren.

Where did Billy Klapper live?

Billy Klapper poses with a fan (L) and holds his iconic spurs (R). Photo: @SaddleHouseCustomSaddles, @AccentWest on Facebook (modified by author)

Klapper lived in Pampa, Texas, where he continued his work as a renowned bit and spur maker. He started his business near Childress, Texas, before eventually relocating to Pampa.

When did Billy Klapper die?

Billy Klapper passed away on 10 September 2024, aged 87, at his home in Pampa, Texas, with his daughters by his side. He died a few years after Melanie Olmstead, who died in 2019.

His funeral service was held on 13 September 2024 at Briarwood Church, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Ferguson and Johnny Trotter, a close friend. Burial followed at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

FAQs

Who was Billy Klapper from Yellowstone? He was a legendary bit and spur maker renowned for his craftsmanship and unique designs, particularly his one-piece spurs. Who is Billy Klapper mentioned at the end of Yellowstone? Billy Klapper was a renowned bit and spur maker who appeared as himself in the TV series Yellowstone. How old was Billy Klapper from Yellowstone? Billy Klapper was 87 years old (during his death on 10 September 2024). Is Billy Klapper still alive? No, Billy Klapper passed away on 10 September 2024. What was Billy Klapper's cause of death? Bill Klapper's cause of death is unknown publicly. Who is the blacksmith in Yellowstone? Billy Klapper is the master loriner and blacksmith who appeared in Yellowstone in Season 5, episode 9. Where was Billy Klapper born? Billy Klapper was born in Lazare, Texas, United States. How much are Billy Klappers' Spurs worth? A pair of Billy Klapper spurs or a bit starts at a little above $2,100. Collectors and dealers often ask for somewhere around $3,000.

Billy Klapper was a real-life cowboy who made a cameo in Season 5, episode 9 of Yellowstone. He was best known for creating and producing unique spurs and bits for the ranching community. His iconic designs, like the "27" bit, were highly sought after. Klapper passed away in September 2024, aged 87.

