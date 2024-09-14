Harry Kane continued his amazing Bundesliga goalscoring record as he scored a first half brace against Holstein Kiel

Bayern led 4-0 at halftime against Holstein Kiel, with Kane scoring twice and assisting Jamal Musiala's early goal

That makes Kane the fastest player in Bundesliga history to reach 50 goal contributions surpassing Erling Haaland's tally

Harry Kane netted his first hat-trick of the 2024/25 season during Bayern Munich's commanding 6-1 victory over Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga.

The English striker struck twice in the first half and later sealed his hat-trick with a late penalty.

In addition to his hat trick, Kane also assisted Jamal Musiala in scoring an opening goal just 14 seconds into the match.

Since joining Bayern in 2023, the Englishman has now been involved in 50 goal contributions in just 35 Bundesliga appearances—a feat no player has achieved in the league since the 2004/05 season.

Even Erling Haaland took 44 games to reach 50 goal contributions for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, making Kane's achievement even more impressive.

Kane scores against 18 Bundesliga clubs

With his opening goal, the England captain extended his impressive Bundesliga scoring record, having now netted against 18 different teams since joining Bayern in the summer of 2023.

Per Opta, only German legend Miroslav Klose has scored against more opponents in the league, with 28.

What's next for Bayern?

Vincent Kompany's team will face Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night for their opening Champions League match of the new season.

