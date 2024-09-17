“Hot and cold”: When Mbappe Made Bold Claim About Relationship With Neymar
Kylian Mbappe once described his relationship with Neymar as "hot and cold" during a press conference ahead of PSG's Champions League match against Juventus.
At the time, Mbappe reportedly pushed for Neymar to be sold in the summer of 2022, believing that "there was only room for two of Neymar and Lionel Messi" at PSG.
The France captain was more eager to learn from Messi than from the Brazilian playmaker.
Mbappe on relationship with Neymar
Mbappe and Neymar shared the pitch 136 times for PSG, collaborating on 54 goals between 2017 and 2023.
Now with the Frenchman moving to Real Madrid this summer and the Brazilian joining Al-Hilal last season, Mbappe is making his mark in Spain, having already scored three goals in La Liga.
During Neymar's final season at Parc des Princes, tensions between him and Mbappe reached new heights, particularly over disputes like penalty-taking duties.
Their strained relationship escalated to the point where Mbappe reportedly wanted the Brazilian star out of PSG.
Reflecting on their relationship, Mbappe commented during a Champions League press conference:
"We’ve always had a relationship built on respect, but there have been highs and lows. Sometimes we're the best of friends, other times we talk less. That's just how it is between us, but respect has always been there."
He added: "I have immense respect for Neymar as a player, for what he represents, and for his importance to our team. When two strong personalities are involved, things aren’t always smooth. But everything that happens is rooted in mutual respect and the best interests of PSG."
Neymar reportedly warns Brazilians about Mbappe
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar has reportedly cautioned the Brazilian players at Real Madrid about the challenges they can expect playing alongside Mbappe.
Journalist Cyril Hanouna mentioned this alleged warning on Europe 1, claiming Neymar had reached out to the Brazilian contingent at Real Madrid to share his experiences.
